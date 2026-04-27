Keller Army Community Hospital Earns National Recognition for Surgical Safety: Smoke Evacuation

Photo By Robert K Lanier | Keller Army Community Hospital Operating Room Team who has been recognized by the...... read more read more Photo By Robert K Lanier | Keller Army Community Hospital Operating Room Team who has been recognized by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) as a Center of Excellence in Surgical Safety: Smoke Evacuation, earning the prestigious Go Clear Award. The national recognition underscores Keller’s unwavering commitment to providing a safe and healthy environment for both patients and surgical staff by effectively eliminating the hazards of surgical smoke. see less | View Image Page

Keller Army Community Hospital has been recognized by the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses (AORN) as a Center of Excellence in Surgical Safety: Smoke Evacuation, earning the prestigious Go Clear Award.



This national recognition underscores Keller’s unwavering commitment to providing a safe and healthy environment for both patients and surgical staff by effectively eliminating the hazards of surgical smoke.



The [AORN Go Clear Award](https://www.aorn.org/education/education-for-facilities/surgical-safety-center-of-excellence/go-clear-awards) signifies that Keller’s surgical teams have successfully completed AORN’s comprehensive, evidence-based program and implemented advanced technologies to ensure a smoke-free environment wherever surgical smoke is generated. This achievement demonstrates the facility’s proactive approach to protecting the health and well-being of everyone in the operating room.



“We are honored to receive the AORN Go Clear Award, which reflects the strong commitment and collaboration of our entire perioperative team and surgeons. Guided by DHA’s Ready Reliable Care framework and Safety Communication Bundle, our teams embraced high reliability principles with a shared goal of zero preventable harm,” said Maj. Anthony David, Chief, Perioperative Nursing Services at Keller. “Through standardized practices, open communication, and continuous learning, our staff worked together to successfully implement a smoke-free surgical environment. This achievement highlights our collective dedication to staff and patient safety and reinforces our commitment to delivering safe, high-quality care for every patient, every time.”



Surgical smoke, a hazardous byproduct of laser and electrosurgical procedures, poses significant health risks to those exposed. Keller recognizes the importance of eliminating this risk and has taken proactive steps to ensure a smoke-free surgical environment.



“Surgical smoke occurs every day in operating rooms and poses health risks to those exposed to it. AORN created this program so that every facility can understand the urgency and take steps to protect the health and safety of patients, nurses, physicians, and support staff,” said David Wyatt, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, CNOR, FAORN, FAAN, AORN CEO & Executive Director. “This Center of Excellence for Surgical Safety designation shows the community that the surgical teams at Keller are committed to providing high-quality care.”



Founded in 1949, AORN is the leading professional organization for perioperative nurses, supporting the practice of more than 200,000 perioperative nurses by providing evidence-based research, nursing education, standards and practice resources to enable optimal outcomes for patients undergoing operative and other invasive procedures. AORN unites and empowers perioperative nurses, healthcare organizations, and industry partners to support safe surgery for every patient, every time.



For more information about AORN and its initiatives, visit[www.aorn.org](https://www.aorn.org/home).