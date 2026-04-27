USACE Louisville District designated as Roofing Technical Center of Expertise Your browser does not support the audio element.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has been established by USACE Headquarters as the new USACE Roofing Technical Center of Expertise, also known as RCX, a national program established to address along-standing, enterprise-wide capability gap in specialized roofing and building envelope expertise.



Technical Centers of Expertise are organizations approved at the USACE HQ level that possess specialized technical capabilities that support other districts across the enterprise. These centers provide expert guidance and technical assistance to project delivery teams throughout the organization on a voluntary, advisory and reimbursable basis.



“A primary driver for the establishment of the RCX is to provide a reliable, in-house solution for districts to meet the stringent requirements of Unified Facilities Criteria (UFC) 3-110-03, 'Roofing,’ as this regulation mandates design reviews by a Registered Roof Consultant (RRC),” said Louisville District’s Timothy McClellan, Director/Technical Lead Roofing Technical Center of Expertise. “Due to the scarcity of this credential both in government and the private sector, districts have historically found it challenging to meet this requirement consistently. RCX now provides every district in USACE with direct access to this credentialed expertise.”



The Louisville District has built and maintained a significant level of technical proficiency in roofing design and construction, including having an RRC on staff along with several additional personnel currently working toward certification. This expertise, combined with the district’s extensive experience managing large-scale roofing programs, positioned Louisville as the ideal organization to lead this mission.



As the RCX, the Louisville District will provide other USACE districts with the option to request technical design reviews and construction observation services for facility roofing projects larger than 15,000 square feet. Roof area is defined as the total horizontal projection of the roof surface, including eaves and overhangs.



According to the team, the RCX’s involvement will focus on reviews of in-house Design-Bid-Build projects and in-house Design-Build Request for Proposal development, helping ensure consistency, quality and best practices in roofing design and construction across the organization.



“My goal is to provide timely, expert advice to 'shift quality left' and prevent costly problems during construction,” McClellan said. “Ultimately, we are here to be a trusted partner for project delivery teams, helping them deliver a more resilient and sustainable facility to their stakeholders with less risk.”



The district already plays a significant national role in roofing through its management of the Army Reserve National Roofing Program, a nationwide initiative launched in 2005. The program focuses on improving roofing systems at Army Reserve facilities, minimizing long-term operational costs and enhancing the quality of work environments for Soldiers and staff.



Through the new TCX designation, the Louisville District will build on this experience to provide technical leadership and support for roofing projects throughout the Corps of Engineers enterprise.



Learn more here: [https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Public-Notices/Programs/Article/4418770/roofing-technical-center-of-expertise/](https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Public-Notices/Programs/Article/4418770/roofing-technical-center-of-expertise/)