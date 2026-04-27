USACE announces reopening date for Littcarr Campground at Carr Creek Lake Your browser does not support the audio element.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District announces that Littcarr Campground at

Carr Creek Lake in Sassafras, Kentucky, is scheduled to reopen April 27 following an extended closure due to

historic flooding.



The reopening will begin as a soft opening as campground reservations will not be available initially, and sites will operate on a first-come, first-served basis beginning April 27, 2026. Reservations are anticipated to become available on Recreation.gov in the coming weeks. Some areas are still being restored, so visitors may notice limited grass coverage, as well as dusty or muddy conditions as work continues.



The historic flooding caused significant damage to campsites and facilities, requiring the demolition and

reconstruction of multiple structures, including bathrooms and shower houses. Restoration efforts have required

extensive planning, funding, and favorable weather conditions, and work is ongoing to fully restore the site.



At Littcarr Recreation Area, two of the four shelters are currently open and available for reservation. The remaining two shelters are tentatively scheduled to reopen prior to Memorial Day weekend.



At the Carr Creek Lake marina, the parking lot is open for public use. Marina shelters are not currently available for reservation due to restroom availability but may be used on a walk-in basis.



Other recreation areas, including the damsite and tailwater areas, remain open and available to the public. These

areas include two restrooms and two shelters.



USACE staff continue to make steady progress on restoration efforts, and conditions are expected to improve in the coming weeks. The Louisville District appreciates the public’s patience and understanding during this recovery

period and looks forward to providing a safe and enjoyable recreation experience at Carr Creek Lake.



For more information and for the latest project updates visit: https://www.facebook.com/CarrCreekUSACE/