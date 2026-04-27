Physical Security Officer Course held for first time at Camp Kościuszko

POZNAN, Poland — U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF), in tandem with V Corps Forward and U.S. Army Garrison Poland, conducted the European Physical Security Officer Course at Camp Kościuszko in Poznan, Poland, April 20-24, 2026, marking the first time the course was held at the installation. Over five days, Soldiers, Army civilians, contractors and Polish soldiers came together to sharpen the skills that help protect personnel, facilities and critical assets across the theater.

The course served as an in-theater training opportunity for personnel responsible for physical security duties, focusing on the roles and responsibilities of a physical security officer under Army and theater-specific standards. Bringing the training to Poland did more than change the location on the schedule. It placed the instruction closer to the formations that need it most and gave participants in Eastern Europe easier access to a course that has traditionally been taught in Germany.

Aaron White, physical security officer, USAREUR-AF G-34 Office of the Provost Marshal, said the decision to bring the course to Poznan was driven by the needs of the force. “We bring this course to where the need is, which is where the students are,” White said. Holding the training at Camp Kościuszko allowed instructors to connect more directly with units operating in the region while also reducing some of the travel and logistical burdens that can come with attending theater courses farther west.

Rather than relying solely on slides and regulations, the course pushed students into hands-on work tied to real installations and real challenges. Throughout the week, participants reviewed physical security plans, conducted risk assessments, assessed motor pool security, and worked through arms room and intrusion detection system scenarios. The training was designed not just to tell students what right looks like, but to help them see it, test it and carry it back to their units.

White said that hands-on instruction is what gives the course much of its value. “We aim to provide the ‘how’ and the ‘why’ to go with the ‘what’,” White said. In a field built as much on disciplined processes as written policy, that practical application helps translate regulation into action and gives students a better sense of how standards are enforced on the ground.

Paul D. Perdue, physical security officer for V Corps Forward, said the training addressed a clear gap across the area of operations. “When you look at things that need improvement across the AO, physical security knowledge of Army requirements is lacking.” His comments underscored one of the central purposes of the course: building knowledge at the unit level so formations are better equipped to identify vulnerabilities, correct shortfalls and strengthen their own security programs before problems grow larger.

That mission matters even more in Eastern Europe, where many formations are operating in an environment that is quickly developing while maintaining a high operational tempo. For newer personnel, the course provided a baseline in doctrine and requirements. For experienced specialists, it offered a chance to refresh their knowledge, compare approaches and better understand location specific expectations. Together, that mix of students created a classroom where experience met practical problem-solving.

A notable aspect of this iteration of the course was the participation of Polish military personnel as observers, marking the first time they attended to learn alongside U.S. participants. “The class is very interesting for us –, this was a new experience for everyone,” said Polish Army Senior Warrant Officer Jaroslaw Buczaj, from the Land Forces Training Center. "I liked seeing all the differences there are between our countries' security systems.”

Their presence added another layer to the training, reinforcing the value of shared understanding in physical security and reflecting the growing strength of the U.S.-Polish military partnership. By observing the course, Polish personnel gained exposure to U.S. Army physical security doctrine, procedures and theater requirements, supporting continued interoperability, readiness and regional security.

By hosting the European Physical Security Officer Course at Camp Kościuszko for the first time, organizers expanded access to specialized training in Poland while laying groundwork for future iterations of the program in the region. More than a first-time event on a calendar, the course reflected a broader effort to improve physical security knowledge where it is needed most and strengthened the readiness of the force from the ground up.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2026 Date Posted: 04.28.2026 04:58 Story ID: 563736 Location: POZNAN, PL Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Physical Security Officer Course held for first time at Camp Kościuszko, by SPC Thomas Madrzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.