USAG Bavaria recognizes volunteers’ passion, dedication to community

Photo By Ella Haendel | Group photo of the USAG Bavaria Tower and Rose Barracks volunteers at the Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, April 21, 2026. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Ella Haendel | Group photo of the USAG Bavaria Tower and Rose Barracks volunteers at the Volunteer...... read more read more

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ROSE BARRACKS, Germany - U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria recognized the outstanding service and dedication of its volunteers during a ceremony April 21, 2026, at Rose Barracks.

The event brought together community members, distinguished guests, and partner organizations to celebrate its volunteers.

In 2025, 964 Army volunteers across the USAG Bavaria community contributed an impressive 63,346 hours of service. Of those, 811 registered volunteers at Tower and Rose Barracks accounted for 48,845 hours.

Altogether, volunteer efforts within USAG Bavaria provided an estimated $2.2 million in service to the community.

“It is truly an honor to be with you this afternoon as we celebrate the heart and soul of our community—our incredible volunteers,” said Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, USAG Bavaria commander. “Today, we gather to honor the selfless individuals whose dedication and passion transform our community into a true home.”

Volunteers at USAG Bavaria play a fundamental role in supporting Soldiers and their families, forming bonds and building networks that strengthen the entire garrison, according to Flanagan. Their commitment to service enables warfighters to focus on their mission, knowing their loved ones are cared for and supported.

“Through your willingness to step up, your readiness to lend a helping hand, and your unwavering dedication to uplifting your fellow community members, you embody all the Army values: loyalty, duty, respect, selfless service, honor, integrity, and personal courage,” Flanagan said.

The ceremony also recognized the efforts of Army Community Service for organizing volunteer programs and events, as well as partner organizations including USO, the American Red Cross, the Bavaria Community and Spouses Club, parent-teacher organizations, Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers, scouting organizations, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and many others.

“Volunteers, you are an inspiration to us all,” Flanagan said. “On behalf of the USAG Bavaria community and together with our entire garrison, I extend my deepest gratitude. Thank you for everything you have done for our community, USAG Bavaria, and the United States Army. And of course, thank you for making it truly Better in Bavaria.”

For more information about volunteer opportunities at USAG Bavaria, visit the garrison’s official website or contact the Army Community Service office.

Active-duty category: · Sgt. Alyx Leonard · Staff Sgt. Hiba Raether · Staff Sgt. Michael Lee · Staff Sgt. Mark Barnhill · Staff Sgt. Lucas Newling

Civilian / retiree category: · Janet Steeby · James Joyce · Cristian Valencia · Olivia Cookman · Brian Carlin

Family category: · Colleen Delgado · Brianna Hartman · Kym Keil · Leslie Sorensen · Mariah Tenorio · Nancy Bowen

Host-nation category: · Paula Edwards · Precious Koeppl

Youth category: · Caleb Auker · Maggie Keil · Holly Hain

The winners for each category are:

· Active-Duty Winner: Staff Sgt. Mark Barnhill · Civilian/Retiree Winner: Mr. James Joyce · Host Nation/Local Nation Winner: Ms. Precious Koeppl · Family Member Winner: Ms. Leslie Sorensen · Youth Winner: Mr. Caleb Auker

For more photos of the event, visit the USAG Bavaria Flickr album https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCRD5x