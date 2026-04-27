Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy visits PACAF Airmen

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii— Mr. Eric Geressy, Senior Advisor to the Secretary of War for Strategy, visited U.S. Pacific Air Forces Headquarters April 24 to discuss warrior ethos and observe tactical and operational capabilities.
Geressy’s visit reinforced the Department of War’s commitment to service members and allowed the Secretary of War’s senior advisor to experience firsthand capabilities PACAF Airmen employ to execute their mission across the Indo-Pacific.
During the visit, Geressy received a comprehensive mission brief and engaged with Airmen who showcased advanced support mobile communications equipment, highlighting the command's ability to maintain secure, resilient command and control in contested environments.
Geressy recognized exemplary Airmen, learning about their mission and discussing the Secretary of War's priorities. After his visit, Geressy had a message for the Airmen of PACAF:
“Airmen of Pacific Air Forces—this theater demands speed, precision, and lethal capability. Technology matters, but it’s your grit, your training, and your will to fight that make the difference. When it counts, you will deliver—and you will win. I only wish every American could see what you do on behalf of our nation. From this very headquarters, on December 7th, 1941, a generation answered the call and went on to win World War II. Today, you stand in their footsteps—the next great generation ready to do the same.We could not be any more proud of you.”
As the Department of War continues to prioritize the Indo-Pacific as the most consequential theater where the stakes for global security, economic prosperity, and strategic competition are most acute, Geressy’s visit helps ensure the connection between national strategic policy and frontline tactical execution remains strong, reinforcing the readiness of the joint force.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2026 23:37
|Story ID:
|563727
|Location:
|US
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