2026 Month of the Military Child Your browser does not support the audio element.

Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division engaged with students from Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School during a static display and demonstration event in observance of the Month of the Military Child on Schofield Barracks, April 23, 2026.

The event was designed to recognize and celebrate the resilience and sacrifices of military-connected youth by providing a day of education, interaction, and appreciation. The elementary students had the opportunity to see Army equipment up close, including a CH-47 Chinook helicopter, an M777 howitzer, unmanned aerial systems, and military working dog teams.

Observed each April, Month of the Military Child highlights the unique challenges faced by children of service members, including frequent relocations, parental deployments, and the demands of military life. Events like this one aim to strengthen the connection between Soldiers, their families, and the communities that support them, reinforcing the Army’s dedication to supporting families.

“Throughout the month, we have been trying to give them some fun events because we know they go through a lot of challenges as military kids, said Sarah Staab the Parenting Community Network Coordinator at Daniel K. Inouye Elementary School. The kids get to bond with their friends, and although their parents may be in the military, they may not know what they do every day. This is a great way to show them their parents' purpose.”

Soldiers from across the 25th Infantry Division set up interactive stations at Hamilton Field. Students rotated through each station, learning about the equipment and meeting the Soldiers who operate it. Artillery crews explained how the M-777 howitzer works and demonstrated its operation, while Soldiers at another station discussed the capabilities of the CH-47 Chinook, and the kids got to sit inside the heavy lift helicopter.

Nearby, Soldiers operating unmanned aerial systems explained how drones are used for reconnaissance and surveillance, allowing students to wear the high-tech point-of-view headsets that support modern military operations.

While the equipment and demonstrations captured attention, the heart of the event remained focused on the families who stand behind every Soldier.

Army leaders emphasize that readiness is built on the strength of its people, and that includes the families who support Soldiers through the demands of service. The Month of the Military Child observance underscores the Army’s commitment to recognizing the vital role families play in overall readiness. By celebrating military children, the Army acknowledges that service extends beyond the individual in uniform—it is shared by the entire family.