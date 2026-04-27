NAVFAC Pacific Commands Earn Chief of Naval Operations Shore Safety Awards for FY25

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Pacific recognizes three subordinate commands for earning Chief of Naval Operations Shore Safety Awards for Fiscal Year 2025, highlighting excellence in risk management, mishap prevention, and operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific region.

The award winners within NAVFAC Pacific’s area of responsibility include:

Small Industrial: NAVFAC Marianas

Small Non-Industrial: Officer in Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas

Fleet Operational and Support Unit Ashore: NAVFAC Far East

These awards recognize commands that demonstrate sustained superior performance in safety and occupational health while directly supporting mission readiness and resource conservation.

NAVFAC Pacific commands executed disciplined safety programs that integrated risk management into daily operations. Teams implemented proactive controls, strengthened reporting cultures, and applied innovative mishap prevention measures across diverse and geographically dispersed environments.

“Safety underpins mission execution across the Indo-Pacific,” said NAVFAC Pacific Vice Commander Capt. Brent Paul. “These commands set the standard by embedding risk management into every level of operations. Their performance protects our people, preserves combat capability, and ensures we deliver infrastructure the fleet depends on.”

NAVFAC Marianas earned recognition in the Small Industrial category through strong safety performance in construction and facilities sustainment operations supporting Guam-based missions. The command maintained rigorous oversight of industrial processes while advancing critical infrastructure projects.

Officer-in-Charge of Construction Marine Corps Marianas received the Small Non-Industrial award by sustaining a safety-first culture across project management and administrative operations. The command reinforced accountability and emphasized hazard identification and mitigation in all phases of execution.

NAVFAC Far East earned the Fleet Operational and Support Unit Ashore award by integrating safety into large-scale regional operations. The command coordinated across multiple installations and host nations, ensuring consistent standards while supporting forward-deployed forces.

The CNO Shore Safety Awards recognize commands that contribute to readiness through effective safety programs and a culture of continuous improvement. Award recipients demonstrated professionalism, leadership, and teamwork while reducing risk and protecting Sailors and civilians.

NAVFAC Pacific delivers facilities and expeditionary engineering solutions across the Indo-Pacific, enabling fleet readiness and supporting joint and allied operations.