Blue Ridge Returns to Yokosuka After Spring Patrol

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Damian Cook | U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan following a patrol in the Indo-Pacific region, April 23, 2026. Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Damian Cook) see less | View Image Page

U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) returned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan, April 23, marking the completion of the spring patrol in the Indo-Pacific region.

Blue Ridge departed for patrol March 8 and traveled 6,613 nautical miles, making port visits to Okinawa, Japan; Changi, Singapore; Manila, Philippines; and Laem Chabang, Thailand. 7th Fleet leadership also disembarked to conduct staff talks with military counterparts in Jakarta, Indonesia, and the commander hosted Philippine Navy, Royal Australian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leadership aboard Blue Ridge while underway.

“Each engagement with our partners and allies advances our fleet interoperability, readiness and lethality,” said Vice Adm. Pat Hannifin, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Blue Ridge provides a unique capability to command and control forces from the sea, enhancing our military-to-military partnerships across the theater. We appreciate the hospitality of each of these port cities and their respective nations’ commitments to ensuring maritime security throughout the Indo-Pacific.”

During the port visits, 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge leadership met with foreign dignitaries, as well as local leaders, to discuss ways of improving operational readiness, advancing future military capabilities and enhancing relationships in the region.

7th Fleet, embarked aboard Blue Ridge, commands the world’s largest forward-deployed fleet. Its primary mission is providing operational command and control for forces in the Western Pacific and Indian Oceans while promoting regional stability and maritime security through engagements with allies and partners.

“This patrol was a huge success,” said Capt. Louis F. Catalina IV, commanding officer of Blue Ridge. “The hard work and commitment to excellence by our Sailors allowed us to meet every mission throughout a dynamic schedule. Their professionalism enabled the completion of 10 sea and anchor evolutions, four port visits, two big top receptions, and safe navigation alongside our Japanese, Australian, and Philippine allies during two group sail events. I am extremely proud to lead and serve alongside the Sailors who make up this talented team.”

U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.

For more news from USS Blue Ridge, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/lcc19/.

For more news from U.S. 7th Fleet, visit https://www.c7f.navy.mil/.