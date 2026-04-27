Camp Blaz Takes On Tangisson Beach

Photo By Chelsey Suarez-Pierce | U.S. Marines and civilian staff with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz conduct a beach cleanup for the installation's monthly community service activity at Tanguisson Beach, Dededo, Guam, Apr. 24, 2025. Camp Blaz personnel enhance community bonds and support Guam's natural beauty and native ecosystem through monthly service initiatives like the "Marines in the Wild" program, focused on environmental projects that make a lasting impact. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Chelsey Suarez-Pierce) see less | View Image Page

DEDEDO, GUAM – On April 24, 2026, nearly 50 Marines and civilian staff from Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz completed their second environmentally focused community relations (COMREL) project of the year, continuing their commitment to environmental preservation and community engagement.

The initiative titled “Marines in the Wild,” was centered on debris removal and beach restoration at Tanguisson Beach, which had been impacted by Super Typhoon Sinlaku and ongoing illegal dumping. In collaboration with Camp Blaz’s Public Works Department (PWD) Environmental Team, the group removed over 6,000 pounds of debris, including plastic waste, aluminum cans, and more.

"These efforts highlight our commitment to both environmental stewardship and operational readiness," said Sgt. Maj. Robert E. Catching, command senior enlisted leader, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. "By participating in these projects, Marines not only support the local community but also gain valuable hands-on experience with environmental efforts, reinforcing our responsibility to maintain both military readiness and ecological preservation on the island."

The PWD Environmental Team is engaged in a variety of preservation initiatives at Camp Blaz, including forest enhancement, nursery development, and biosecurity programs. These projects demonstrate the base's commitment in being a responsible neighbor, enhancing its environmental footprint, all while maintaining its position as a state-of-the-art training and operational readiness facility in the Indo-Pacific region.

As the Marine Corps service component for Joint Region Marianas, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz (MCBCB) provides power projection capabilities from which operational forces train, deploy, redeploy, and reconstitute, while also supporting tenant organizations, military personnel, and their families. MCBCB operates a training base that promotes the combat readiness of the Fleet Marine Forces and supports the missions of other tenant commands. It provides training venues, facilities, services, and support that meet the Marine Corps' future combat requirements, while remaining responsive to the needs of Marines, Sailors, and their families.