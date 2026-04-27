15th Wing, joint partners mobilize relief supplies after Typhoon Sinlaku

Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Jamie Blevins, 535th Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge, performs final checks in a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 21, 2026. These final checks ensured the safe transport of critical relief supplies bound for Saipan in support of recovery efforts following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lauren Torres) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Lauren Torres | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt Jamie Blevins, 535th Airlift Squadron noncommissioned officer...... read more read more

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JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – 15th Wing Airmen, alongside Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel and U.S. Army Soldiers from across Oahu, conducted a humanitarian cargo airlift at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, April 20–21, 2026.

The operation aimed to expedite the delivery of critical supplies to Saipan, following Super Typhoon Sinlaku, supporting response and recovery efforts in affected communities. Materials loaded onto a C17 Globemaster III included boxed water, tarps and over 20 generators.

Efforts like these are critical in the aftermath of natural disasters, when access to basic necessities can be the deciding factor in stability or further crisis in isolated communities.

“FEMA asked for missions to be assigned to support the identified challenges in Saipan and Guam,” said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Rhonda Nobles, 8th Theater Sustainment Command Mobility Officer. “We are here building those requirements and making the missions happen.”

For some service members, this mission carried a personal significance, connecting their role in the operation to the well-being of family and friends back in Saipan and Guam.

“Saipan is my home,” said Sergeant First Class Roxanne Carino, 8th TSC Chief Movement Supervisor. “I have relatives and family who are struggling right now with no water or electricity. When FEMA said they needed support, I came out to be a part of it and it makes me feel good knowing I'm helping.”

That personal commitment is reinforced by the urgency of rapid response.

“There’s also a golden window, typically the first 24–72 hours,” said Lt Col Krishna Easton, 1st Air Force Emergency Preparedness Liaison Officer. “Where rapid delivery prevents cascading failures (healthcare, sanitation, security), reduces the burden on local responders, stabilizes the population and buys time for follow-on recovery.”

Easton emphasized that the operation’s success is rooted in coordinated efforts across multiple agencies under Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA).

“Interoperability is a force multiplier,” Easton added. “The success of these missions in response to this typhoon reflects years of joint planning and exercises across federal, state, territorial and military partners.”