Munson Army Health Center to Host Tick Awareness Outreach at Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange

Courtesy Photo | A highly magnified ventral shot of a female Ixodes scapularis tick, otherwise known as the Deer Tick, a primary vector for Lyme Disease. The U.S. Army Public Health Center offers free identification and analysis of ticks that have been removed from human patients for Department of Defense beneficiaries through its MilTICK testing program. (U.S. Army Public Health Center photo by Graham Snodgrass) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | A highly magnified ventral shot of a female Ixodes scapularis tick, otherwise known as...... read more read more

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — As warmer weather brings more outdoor activity, officials from Munson Army Health Center will host a tick awareness outreach event at the Fort Leavenworth Post Exchange from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 5 to help educate the community on local tick-borne health risks and prevention.

Department of Public Health officials will be available to answer questions and share information about common ticks found on Fort Leavenworth and in surrounding communities, signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses, and practical steps families can take to reduce their risk of exposure.

“Ticks are more active during the spring and summer months, especially in grassy, wooded and brush-filled areas,” said Michelle Grant, a public health nurse at Munson ‘s Department of Public Health. “Simple prevention measures like using insect repellent, performing tick checks after spending time outdoors, and knowing when to seek medical care can help protect our community.”

Community members can learn more about:

Types of ticks commonly found in the region

Signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and other tick-borne illnesses

How to properly remove a tick

Prevention tips for people and pets

Information about the MILTICK program and how to participate

During the outreach event, officials will also discuss the MILTICK Program, a Department of Defense-supported initiative that allows eligible beneficiaries to submit ticks for identification and disease testing after a bite. The program helps service members, families and retirees make informed decisions about follow-up care.

Munson Army Health Center’s Department of Public Health works beyond the walls of the clinic to help safeguard the health and readiness of the Fort Leavenworth community through education, prevention and environmental health initiatives.

Community members are encouraged to stop by the Post Exchange on May 5 to learn more about staying safe outdoors this season.