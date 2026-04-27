A New Force in Army Acquisition: PEOs Soldier and Ground Combat Systems Merge to Form CPE Ground

Fort Belvoir, Va. - The United States Army is currently executing the most significant overhaul of its acquisition enterprise in decades, designed specifically to increase modernization, reduce bureaucracy, and get critical warfighting capabilities into the hands of America’s Soldiers as fast as possible. This new powerhouse organization marks a fundamental shift in how the Army develops and delivers technology, unifying the teams behind the Soldier and ground combat systems into a single, integrated enterprise – Capability Program Executive (CPE) Ground. This change occurs as the Army is undergoing a deliberate transformation – altering our acquisition enterprise to match the speed, complexity, and scale of today’s security environment.



As part of this major reorganization, Program Executive Office Soldier (PEO Soldier) and Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems (PEO GCS) are combining to form CPE Ground, bringing together Soldier systems and ground combat platforms under a single, unified organization focused on delivering integrated combat power to formations. The result is a unified force laser-focused on a single mission: delivering fully integrated combat power to our formations at the speed of relevance. The switch to a portfolio-based model ensures responsibility, authority, and accountability remain in the same hands and allows for the greatest operational impact.



This strategic move is the centerpiece of a sweeping Army-wide acquisition reform aimed at accelerating modernization. As Army Undersecretary Michal Obadal best put it, “A modernized acquisition system will position us ahead of our adversaries, strengthen our readiness, and maintain a technological edge in all domains.”



This transformation, which has been in the works for over a year, is much more than just a name change. It is a complete structural and operational realignment designed to increase unity of effort, reduce seams between platforms and Soldier systems, and accelerate capability delivery across the force.



Our North Star is efficiently delivering formation-based capabilities while driving Soldier adoption. By aligning platforms, weapons, protection, power, and mission command systems within one enterprise, CPE Ground will ensure integrated solutions are not only delivered rapidly but are intuitive, sustainable, and embraced by the Soldiers who depend on them.



CPE Ground’s portfolio includes some of the Army’s most critical modernization programs, including the M1E3 Abrams, XM30 Mechanized Infantry Combat Vehicle, M7 Rifle and M250 Automatic Rifle, Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC), Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV), and the Army’s family of mortars capabilities that together strengthen combat formations from the individual Soldier to armored brigades.



And with this new realignment comes new leadership.



Leading CPE Ground will be Brig. Gen. Troy M. Denomy, who will serve as the Capability Program Executive for CPE Ground. Denomy brings two decades of experience working with and supporting Soldiers in high-profile and combat environments.



Denomy currently serves as the Program Executive Officer for PEO Soldier and is therefore deeply familiar with the breadth of systems transitioning into CPE Ground, as well as the teams that build and sustain them.



“This transformation is about delivering integrated combat power at the speed of relevance,” said Denomy. “By unifying the strengths of [PEO] Soldier and [PEO GCS] into CPE Ground, we are breaking down barriers between platforms and the Soldiers who operate them. Our focus is clear to deliver integrated, affordable, interoperable ground formation-based capabilities that provide decisive overmatch across the full spectrum of operations. The success of our work will strengthen formations from the individual rifleman to armored brigades, ensuring our Army remains lethal, agile, and ready to dominate in any fight.”



This new leadership and organizational structure streamlines the acquisition process by centralizing authority with leaders directly responsible for delivering and sustaining capabilities every day. By combining the strengths of the former PEO Soldier and PEO GCS, CPE Ground reduces bureaucratic barriers and accelerates decision-making across portfolios.



While the Army is evolving, the mission remains unchanged: to deliver integrated, interoperable ground capabilities that enable Soldiers to fight, survive, and win on the modern battlefield.



CPE Ground’s vision remains clear: to be an agile Army acquisition enterprise that rapidly delivers decisive, sustainable, and adaptable capabilities for the future fight.



Consistent with Department of War guidance, CPE Ground will field integrated capability sets more quickly, improve interoperability across weapons, sensors, protection, power, and mission command systems, and remain responsive to modernization priorities aligned with operational needs.



The stand-up of CPE Ground builds on the proven legacy of PEO Soldier and PEO GCS, positioning it to operate more effectively and respond more rapidly to emerging threats and technological change. It ensures that platforms, weapons, protective gear, and mission command systems are developed and fielded as a cohesive fighting system.



This integrated approach allows the Army to respond more rapidly to emerging threats. It ensures that America’s Soldiers will always be the most lethal and effective fighting force in the world.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 16:11 Story ID: 563703 Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A New Force in Army Acquisition: PEOs Soldier and Ground Combat Systems Merge to Form CPE Ground, by Zach Montanaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.