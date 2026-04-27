Volunteer spirit leads Soldier to help others, earn Governor’s Service Award

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Staff Sgt. Charles Ulvi, an engineer observer controller/trainer at 4th Cavalry Brigade, First Army Division East, accepts the 30th Annual Kentucky Governor’s Service Awards Veteran Volunteer Service Award in Frankfort, Kentucky April 23, 2026 on behalf of his wife, Staff Sgt. Jessica DeLaPaz. She earned recognition for devoting over 400 hours of volunteer work in 2025. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eric Pilgrim | Staff Sgt. Charles Ulvi, an engineer observer controller/trainer at 4th Cavalry...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Couponing is considered the art of finding extreme discounts on goods and services. For Staff Sgt. Jessica DeLaPaz, that’s how it all started.

The petroleum supply sergeant from 1st Theater Support Command had just moved her family to Fort Knox. Their household goods didn’t join them at the expected date.

“We kind of had a little issue with them,” said DeLaPaz. “One of our neighbors was like, ‘Hey, there’s a Warrior Warehouse here. Maybe they can help you with some furniture and other household items until you recover your own.’”

When DeLaPaz and her husband Charles Ulvi arrived at the warehouse later in the week, they met a woman who asked if they would consider volunteering there.

“I became inspired by it,” said DeLaPaz. “She showed me the sections with toiletries and other household goods and I told her, ‘Oh, I do couponing. Maybe I could get the local businesses around here to help so that we can help our community even more.’”

She traveled to several stores in the surrounding area, armed with her coupons, to purchase other items for donation to the Warrior Warehouse.

“It started out with a little bit, and then slowly progressed until I was able to get bulk items to donate,” said DeLaPaz.

While she, Ulvi and their 11-year-old son Landyn continued to volunteer at the Warrior Warehouse, DeLaPaz looked for new, unique ways to help others.

A chance encounter at the warehouse one day put her on a new path. She overheard a Soldier telling their noncommissioned officer that items like those found in the Warrior Warehouse were in high demand in the barracks.

“It clicked in my head – maybe I could open a stand there,” said DeLaPaz. “Then, instead of single Soldiers feeling pressured to go to the Warrior Warehouse, we can bring the warehouse to them.”

With advice and assistance from a previous first sergeant, DeLaPaz built a household goods stand for the barracks at 1st Theater Sustainment Command headquarters.

DeLaPaz started with a truckload of household goods and toiletries, and she has continued to restock the stand ever since.

“Every two or three months, I’ll go to the barracks and stock up the shelves with household good items – whether it’s toiletries, detergents shampoo, body wash – whatever necessities that they may need,” said DeLaPaz. “It’s anonymous. Soldiers can pick and choose what they need without feeling stressed.”

Others outside of her command have taken notice of her efforts. One of those was Command Sgt. Maj. Alex Licea, Fort Knox Garrison senior noncommissioned officer, who nominated her for the Governor’s Service Award.

“She is an outstanding representative of Fort Knox and the spirit of our community,” said Licea. “That's why I'm glad the governor's office and this governor's service program recognized her for this prestigious award.”

DeLaPaz, and the organization that started her on her path – the Fort Knox Red Cross -- were both honored April 23 with awards at the 30th Annual Kentucky Governor’s Service Awards in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Governor’s office celebrated DeLaPaz’s over 400 hours of volunteer work in 2025.

Licea said Ulvi’s support magnifies DeLaPaz’s efforts. Ulvi – also a staff sergeant – serves as an engineer observer controller/trainer at 4th Cavalry Brigade, First Army Division East.

“They have a great foundation for how they live their lives and how they work together as a team,” said Licea. “It's a family affair for them.”

Together, they have touched the lives of over 300 military families and 100-plus junior enlisted Soldiers, personally donating over 4,000 hygiene and household items, according to Licea.

Ulvi stood in her stead to receive the recognition because she is attending a Senior Leaders Course in Virginia.

“Her husband is a big part of it, including accepting the award for her,” said Licea. “Even when she must go to the senior leader’s school, he's just as involved.”

While DeLaPaz said she is very appreciative of the award, that’s not why she volunteers.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to give back to Soldiers,” said DeLaPaz. “I’m not about the recognition. I just want to be able to help people.”