USS Cole (DDG 67) Conducts Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Seaman Apprentice Wilschnaida Milfort | 260423-N-LS349-2302 NORFOLK, Virginia (April 23, 2026) – Cmdr. Matthew Faulkenberry, left, congratulates Cmdr. Christopher Gostel on assuming command of USS Cole (DDG 67) during the ship's change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, April 23, 2026. Cmdr. Gostel relieved Cmdr. Faulkenberry as the 23rd commanding officer of USS Cole. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wilschnaida Milfort) see less | View Image Page

By Lt. j.g. Bailey Cox

NORFOLK, Va. (April 23, 2026) – Cmdr. Matthew E. Faulkenberry transferred authority of command to Cmdr. Christopher R. Gostel as the 22nd commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) during a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, April 23, 2026.

During his command, Cmdr. Faulkenberry led the USS Cole through multiple operations and training evolutions, maintaining a high state of readiness and warfighting capability. Under his leadership, the warship underwent successful deployments through the U.S Naval Forces Europe and Africa where the crew was able to strengthen proficiency across mission areas while upholding the Navy’s standards of excellence at sea.

Faulkenberry, native of Herrin, Illinois, enlisted in 1999 as a nuclear machinist mate and is a 2007 graduate of Old Dominion University. He served as a nuclear machinist mate aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) until commissioning. Following his transition into the officer community, his sea duty assignments include USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) as the damage control assistant and fire control officer, USS Chafee (DDG 90) as the operations officer, USS Hue City (CG 66) as the plans and tactics officer and operations officer, and Destroyer Squadron Two Six as staff director.

“Through every mission and challenge, this crew’s determination and unwavering commitment to excellence ensured our success. I am incredibly proud of what they accomplished and grateful to have served alongside them,” said Cmdr. Faulkenberry. “Cmdr. Gostel took my ideas and turned them into action, demonstrating the leadership, judgment, and experience that will serve him well as the next commanding officer. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead this crew to continued success.”

Gostel, previously Cole’s executive officer, now takes command. His previous assignments include serving as Auxiliaries Officer on USS Stout (DDG 55) and Navigator for USS Russell (DDG 59). As department head, he served as the Weapons Officer and Combat Systems Officer on USS Antietam (CG 54). His time at sea includes extensive underway operations in 2nd, 3rd, 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleets.

“This crew has already demonstrated what it means to operate and succeed in real-world missions, delivering meaningful impact wherever called” said Gostel. “As we enter our next phase, I am honored to take command and look forward to leading this team as we rebuild, refocus, and ensure this warship is ready to fight and win on day one.”

Also known as the “Determined Warrior,” the warship is named for U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Darrell S. Cole, for his extraordinary heroism, unwavering loyalty to his country and his bravery in facing adversity without fear during the assault on Iwo Jima. USS Cole is homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia and is most notably known when she was attacked by Al Qaeda on Oct. 12, 2000. The terrorists used a small vessel posing as a trash barge to close in on the Cole before detonating an improvised explosive device on the warship, tearing a massive hole in the hull. Seventeen Sailors lost their lives; 37 more were injured. The heroic crew bravely fought for 96 consecutive hours and saved the USS Cole from sinking.

The USS Cole is a Flight I Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and is a multi-mission surface combatant capable of conducting Anti-Air Warfare (AAW), Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), and Anti-Surface Warfare (ASuW). The destroyer's armament has greatly expanded the warship's role in strike warfare, utilizing the MK-41 Vertical Launching System (VLS) and is capable of supporting Ballistic Missile Defense (BMD).

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 70 ships and 31 shore commands. SS Cole is a highly capable, multi-mission surface combatant designed to defend against air, surface, and subsurface threats. Powered by four gas turbine engines, the 505-foot warship can reach speeds in excess of 30 knots. Equipped with the advanced Aegis Combat System and a Vertical Launching System (VLS), Cole can operate independently or alongside carrier strike groups to project power, conduct crisis management, and ensure maritime security worldwide.

For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/surflant/.