Photo By Jeremy Murray | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District's dredging of the Tennessee-Tombigbee...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Murray | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District's dredging of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway inside a containment basin at the Port of Mobile in Mobile, Alabama, where the material is being used beneficially to build land for the Phase 4 terminal expansion, April 2, 2026. The D33 Haul Out project, in partnership with the Alabama Port Authority, repurposes 496,900 tons of dredged material from USACE's upland placement area on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway to support the Port's Terminal Expansion Project. see less | View Image Page

Mobile District Maximizes Dredged Material to Support Port Expansion Your browser does not support the audio element.

What if nearly half a million tons of dredged material could be used to expand critical infrastructure, reduce costs, and create capacity for future navigation projects all at the same time? That's exactly what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, is accomplishing through the D33 Haul Out project in partnership with the Alabama Port Authority.



The project repurposes 496,900 tons of dredged material from USACE's upland placement area at river mile 263 on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway to support the Port's Phase 4 Terminal Expansion Project. By beneficially reusing this material, the District is not only maintaining the waterway but also maximizing the value of its dredging operations.



"This project is a great example of how we're managing dredged material more strategically across the district," said Valerie Morrow, Dredged Material Program manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District. "We're able to support our navigation mission while also providing a real benefit to our partners."



Dredging plays a critical role in the District's navigation mission, ensuring waterways remain safe and accessible for commercial traffic. At the same time, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to advance innovative approaches to dredged material management, transforming what was once considered waste into a valuable resource.



The District's upland placement areas are essential to sustaining navigation, but they have restricted capacity. Through strategic partnerships like this one, the District can extend the life of these sites while continuing to meet mission requirements.



"This partnership with the Alabama Port Authority is beneficial for both parties because the Port is receiving material for their expansion project at a cost savings," said Morrow. "While the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is generating capacity within the dredged material management areas on our waterways."



By providing dredging material for beneficial use, the District is also helping the Port Authority reduce the need for off-site filling, accelerating construction timelines and lowering project costs.



"This project creates value by enabling the beneficial reuse of dredged material as construction backfill," said Kyle Strachan, Alabama Port Authority Professional Facilities engineer. "By doing so, the Port can simultaneously expand its available footprint while optimizing the use of existing dredged material management areas operated by the USACE."



The use of dredged material as fill demonstrates a resourceful, cost-effective approach to infrastructure development while supporting broader economic growth in the region.



"The use of dredged material provides a cost-effective source of fill, reducing the need to import material from off-site sources," Strachan said. "It also demonstrates a resourceful approach to dredged material management, turning what would otherwise be a disposal material into a productive component of expansion."



Hopper barges transport the material, then hydraulically place it into a bulkhead-contained area where it is consolidated to create new land for future terminal use.



Projects like D33 highlight how the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivers value beyond traditional dredging operations. By aligning mission requirements with partner needs, the District is able to support navigation, increase dredged material capacity, and enable critical infrastructure improvements.



The Mobile District has successfully executed similar efforts in the past, including work on the AutoMobile International Terminal and the Intermodal Container Transfer Facility, demonstrating a continued commitment to beneficial use and strong partnerships.



Ultimately, the D33 Haul Out project reinforces the Corps' role as a leader in innovative dredged material management and sustainable infrastructure development.



"This project highlights how we can take something that's traditionally seen as a byproduct and turn it into a valuable resource," said Morrow. "By working with partners like the Alabama Port Authority, we're able to support navigation, create capacity for future dredging, and contribute to long-term economic growth across the region."