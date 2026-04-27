New DSCU Course Series Enhances Foreign Military Sales Expertise for International Partners Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) is pleased to announce the launch of two new Foreign Military Sales (FMS) Course Series designed to enhance the FMS expertise of U.S. allies and partners, aligning with Executive Order 14628, “Reforming Foreign Defense Sales to Improve Speed and Accountability,” which calls for faster and more transparent foreign defense sales processes.



The two series, “Foreign Military Sales for International Partners” and “Foreign Military Sales for NATO Allies,” were developed as part of the global security cooperation community’s efforts to improve the capacity of defense management institutions to procure, absorb, employ, and sustain critical capability investments. The series curricula will provide international military and civilian defense professionals with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the FMS system. The "Foreign Military Sales for NATO Allies" course is specifically tailored to the unique requirements and context of NATO members, aiming to improve their ability to effectively develop and execute FMS cases that address both national and collective security requirements.



Speaking about Arsenal of Freedom initiatives on November 7, 2025, Pete Hegseth, U.S. Secretary of War, remarked, “Our allies and partners must be armed with the best and most interoperable weapons systems in the world. Foreign military sales allow our warfighters to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies to face dangerous global challenges.” Both new FMS Course Series directly support such objectives by equipping allies and partners with the expertise to manage FMS cases effectively.



Delivered twice per fiscal year in-residence and through Mobile Training Teams (MTTs) at regional and country levels, both course series will guide participants through the FMS lifecycle, from pre-Letter of Request (LOR) planning to case execution and closure. The comprehensive curricula will utilize a mix of lectures, case studies, and practical exercises to cover critical topics such as FMS fundamentals, logistics, financial management, and export controls to fortify partner capabilities and self-sufficiency in defense planning and FMS processes.



“Our new partner-facing FMS courses support DSCU’s broader international training, education, and advising mission and the DOW’s commitment to optimize FMS as the preferred mechanism for allies and partners to defend their sovereignty and tangibly contribute to regional and global security requirements,” said Mr. Scott Moreland, DSCU Acquisition and Logistics Department Chair and FMS Course Series lead.



The launch of these FMS Course Series underscores DSCU's pivotal role in building partner capacity, enhancing interoperability, and advancing U.S. defense and foreign policy interests through targeted education and training.

For more information about DSCU and its Security Cooperation programs, visit: https://dscu.edu/.