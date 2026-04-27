Celebrating dedication: ARTRANS administrative professionals

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – In honor of National Administrative Professional Day, the 597th Transportation Brigade, ARTRANS, recognizes the critical contributions of its S-1 team and administrative professionals, highlighting the indispensable role they play in caring for people and enabling mission readiness across our brigade and the ARTRANS enterprise.

As Command Sgt. Major Jacinto Garza, U.S. Army Materiel Command, recently stated, readiness in the Army means prioritizing the “very basic stuff,” which includes fitness- mental, physical, and emotional; tactical and technical proficiency; training and equipment maintenance– and administrative readiness. From personnel actions, evaluations and awards to finance coordination and daily command support, the brigade’s administrative professionals ensure systems run smoothly behind the scenes so Soldiers and Dept. of the Army civilians can stay focused on operations.

The 597th S-1 team includes Army veterans Jon Carr, civilian S-1 and Brenda Hendricks, military S-1; Stacey Canty, management support specialist; Chris Shipley, administrative/command secretary; and U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Fuller, senior Human Resources (HR) non-commissioned officer (NCO.)

Together, they manage a wide range of functions, including leave and personnel accountability, evaluations and awards processing, orders, in- and out-processing, and coordination with finance on pay, travel and entitlements.

The Secretary of the Army has made it clear that people are our No. 1 priority— personnel readiness is readiness.

And the Rapid Support administrative team makes that a reality every day– when a Soldier gets paid correctly, an award is processed on time, or a report is ready before a suspense, it’s because this team put in the work to make it happen. The S-1 and administrative staff also serve as a critical link between the brigade and its geographically dispersed units, helping standardize processes, answer questions and resolve complex personnel issues that impact Soldiers’ careers and families.

In addition to routine requirements, the team regularly adapts to new policies, systems and taskings, ensuring the brigade remains compliant with Army regulations while maintaining a high level of customer service. Colonel Edward K. Woo, 597th Transportation Brigade commander, expressed gratitude for the hard-working group’s contributions.

“Our administrative professionals in the 597th Transportation Brigade serve as the bedrock of our organization,” said Woo. “I have the honor to see firsthand the incredible difference their commitment makes in our daily operations. Their dedication and behind-the-scenes work are what enable us to succeed in our mission every single day.”

Command Sgt. Major Nancy E. Sainz, Rapid Support command sergeant major, also praised the team, saying while the administrative team often works quietly behind the scenes– they are essential to the mission.

The Rapid Support administrative team doesn’t just push paperwork– they solve problems, anticipate requirements and keep leaders informed.

“[They] always go the extra mile to ensure they take care of the Soldiers and Civilians of the Rapid Support team. By taking care of People, they are sustaining readiness,” said Sainz. “Our administration team supports all mission execution from behind the scenes– from awards, DTS, … to accountability and schedules, they make sure it gets done on time and accurately.”

The 597th Transportation Brigade “Rapid Support” relies on a cohesive team of Army civilian professionals, Soldiers (Active Duty and Reservists) and Sailors, partnered with commercial industry to support global operations and move the Joint Force across the competition–conflict continuum.

The S-1 and administrative professionals are a key part of that team, ensuring the brigade’s people are supported throughout it all.

As the brigade continues to enable deployment and distribution worldwide, its administrative professionals remain a quiet but powerful force behind ARTRANS success—proving every day that personnel readiness is readiness.