Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | U.S. Marines participate in a promotion ceremony for Gunnery Sgt. Elvis Saikaly, left,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Angela Wilcox | U.S. Marines participate in a promotion ceremony for Gunnery Sgt. Elvis Saikaly, left, the career counselor for Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, on MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, April 2, 2026. Saikaly was meritoriously promoted to the rank of gunnery sergeant by Lt. Col. Charlyne Lawrence, assistant chief of staff, G-1, TF 51/5th MEB, after 11 years of service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Angela Wilcox) see less | View Image Page

TF 51/5th MEB career counselor meritoriously promotes to rank of gunnery sergeant Your browser does not support the audio element.

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Elvis Saikaly, a career counselor with Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, was meritoriously promoted to the rank of gunnery sergeant.



Saikaly grew up in Columbus, Ohio, after his family immigrated there in 2006. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in June 2014 as an administrative specialist before he became a career counselor at the rank of sergeant.



“Joining the Marine Corps was my way of giving back to the country that gave my family and me the opportunity to build a new life,” said Saikaly. “When I came up for reenlistment, career counselor was presented as an option, and it quickly became one of the best opportunities of my career.”



As the career counselor at TF 51/5th MEB, Saikaly assists enlisted Marines in their career development and retention. He is responsible for mentoring Marines through major career decisions, which impacts far beyond his immediate section by helping to shape the careers of Marines across the unit.



“Gunnery Sgt. Saikaly’s dedication and proactive approach to mentorship have made a significant impact on his command,” said Lt. Col. Charlyne Lawrence, assistant chief of staff, G1. “His meritorious promotion is a direct reflection of his sustained superior performance and his commitment to the development of his fellow Marines.”



The meritorious promotion process was conducted through the fiscal year 2026 Non-Special Duty Assignment Meritorious Promotion Program, wherein commands submit nominations for eligible Marines to compete for limited allocations. Candidates are evaluated based on the entirety of their service record, with a resulting selection reflecting highly upon the Marine and their command.



Saikaly’s updated chevrons were pinned on by Mr. Mussa Hijazin, TF 51/5th MEB’s cultural advisor, and Master Sgt. Tom Bullard, G1 chief. His fellow Marines and Sailors from his directorate and TF 51/5th MEB were also in attendance. His phone livestreamed the promotion to his Marine Corps mentor.



Saikaly is currently temporarily assigned duty in Tampa, Flo. and working on his bachelor’s in liberal arts from Thomas Edison State University.



While the accomplishment of a meritorious promotion sets the example for other Marines to emulate, Saikaly credits his parents first and foremost for giving him the tools to get there.



“…they sacrificed everything to leave their home and start over in the United States so our family could have greater opportunities,” said Saikaly. “None of this would have been possible without their courage and sacrifice.”



Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, the integrated Navy, and Marine Corps amphibious force, is a Joint Task Force-Capable (JTF-C) Headquarters that plays a vital role in responding to crises and contingencies, coordinating, and executing operations, conducting theater security cooperation, and advancing emerging Naval concepts at sea, from the sea, and ashore in support of U.S. Central Command, Fifth Fleet, and U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command theater objectives.