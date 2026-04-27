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    New Commander to Lead Navy's Premier EOD Training Unit

    The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Unit TWO (EODTEU-2).

    Photo By Lt. Martin Carey | The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Unit TWO (EODTEU-2).... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2026

    Story by Lt. Martin Carey  

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit TWO (EODTEU-2) held a change of command ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on April 27, 2026. During the ceremony, Commander Daniel W. McDonald assumed command from Commander Karl Staehle.

    EODTEU-2 serves as the crucible for East Coast-based EOD technicians, mobile diving and salvage companies, and unmanned systems platoons. The unit's vital role is to forge combat-ready forces capable of confronting the complex and evolving threats of the modern battlefield.

    By providing advanced, realistic, and rigorous training, EODTEU-2 ensures that operators can deploy anywhere in the world, prepared to clear explosive hazards, dismantle sea mines, and ensure access for Fleet and Joint forces.

    The training provided by EODTEU-2 is critical to the Department of the Navy's priority of building a culture of warfighting excellence and increasing military readiness. The unit continuously adapts its curriculum to address emerging threats from sophisticated underwater mines and improvised explosive devices to the challenges posed by unmanned systems. This ensures that Navy EOD remains the world's premier force for countering explosive hazards, safeguarding personnel, and enabling freedom of navigation across the globe.

    EODTEU-2 ensures Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Units are fully prepared for deployment to any theater of operations, ready to meet the nation's call - solidifying its role as a vital component in the Navy's expeditionary combat force.

    For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2026
    Date Posted: 04.27.2026 12:46
    Story ID: 563671
    Location: US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, New Commander to Lead Navy's Premier EOD Training Unit, by LT Martin Carey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    The official command logo of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training Unit TWO (EODTEU-2).

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