The Future of Battlefield En-Route Care: The MV-75 MEDEVAC

The U.S. Army is rapidly approaching a leap in aerial Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) operations via the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), now known as the MV-75 Cheyenne.

Expected to fly “twice as far, twice as fast” as current rotary-wing platforms, the significantly increased range and speed of the MV-75 is staging to transform the patient evacuation mission of future fights.

The MV-75 MEDEVAC aircraft is slated to depart significantly from the purpose-built MEDEVAC platforms of the past. Every MV-75 will roll off the assembly line with "MEDEVAC provisions," which serve as the starting points for rapid conversion from baseline into a medical platform. This innovative approach, which layers depot-level installed MEDEVAC "A-kits" with unit-level installed "B-kits”, enables modular aircraft configurations that can adjust to align with specific mission needs in a matter of hours and minutes.

The MEDEVAC-configured MV-75 will be equipped with a host of current and advanced features, including:

AMission Sensor (MMS)with an infrared camera to locate personnel on the ground.

Anexternal hoistfor rescues in areas where landing is impossible.

Aninternal Patient Handling System (PHS)for secure transport and enroute care.

While the MV-75 Cheyenne represents the future, the venerable HH-60M Black Hawk continues to be a life-saving workhorse.

The Army plans to keep the Black Hawk in service for decades to come, and the HH-60M is currently the only intra-theater patient movement platform, on the ground or in the air, designed for moving post-surgical, critical care patients.

The HH-60M also plays a vital role in testing and maturing technologies that will integrate into the Cheyenne, such as the Medical Interior Upgrade (MIU), a modular patient handling system.

Designed by Soldiers, for Soldiers To ensure maximum optimization of the MV-75 MEDEVAC cabin for patient care, the Army gathered end user feedback, primarily from Critical Care Flight Paramedics. Through the "Future MEDEVAC Cabin – Technology Demonstrator" (FMC-TD), a mock-up of the MV-75 cabin, medics tested various configurations, providing invaluable input that will directly influence the final design.

A Commitment to Saving Lives The MV-75 Cheyenne MEDEVAC is more than just an aircraft; it is a symbol of the Army's unwavering commitment to providing the best possible care to wounded service members. Its speed, range, and advanced medical capabilities will ensure that, in future conflicts, the legacy of life-saving medical evacuation established during the Vietnam War will continue, providing unparalleled support to the Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Airmen of the joint force.