US, Senegal and Partner Nations conduct Medical Readiness Exercise during African Lion 2026

ZIGUINCHOR, Senegal -- Senegal and U.S. military medical personnel will be joined by military medical personnel from Austria and Italy to conduct a multinational Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) in southern Senegal as part of African Lion 2026\, strengthening partnerships and improving readiness to deliver care in operational environments.

The exercise, held April 25 to May 8, brings together U.S. Army medical professionals from the Vermont National Guard, Senegalese Armed Forces healthcare providers, and allied medical teams from Austria and Italy.

Training takes place at multiple medical facilities across the region. Working side by side, participating forces are exchanging expertise and refining their ability to provide effective care in complex environments.

Led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), the MEDREX prepares military medical personnel to operate outside traditional clinical settings while strengthening multinational interoperability.

The training focuses on critical wartime medical skills, including point-of-injury care, blast and trauma management, surgical treatment and patient recovery through rehabilitation. These activities enhance both individual proficiency and unit readiness across participating forces.

“MEDREX allows our medical professionals to train in realistic environments while learning directly from our Senegalese and multinational partners,” said Col. Scot Tebo, command surgeon for SETAF-AF. “This collaboration improves how we deliver care in austere conditions and strengthens our collective ability to support forces during complex operations.”

The exercise reinforces enduring partnerships among participating nations and builds the trust and coordination needed to respond to shared security challenges.

African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, bringing together partner nations across the continent to build readiness, strengthen partnerships, and improve the ability to respond to shared security challenges.

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