US, Ghana Armed Forces conduct Medical Readiness Exercise during African Lion 2026

ACCRA, Ghana – U.S. and Ghana Armed Forces medical personnel are conducting a Medical Readiness Exercise (MEDREX) in Accra as part of African Lion 2026, enhancing clinical skills, strengthening partnerships, and improving readiness in operational environments.

The exercise, held April 20 to May 8, brings together approximately 25 U.S. service members and Ghana Armed Forces medical professionals at the 37th Military Hospital.

U.S. participants include personnel from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Dental Health Activity–Rheinland Pfalz and the North Dakota National Guard. Working side by side, U.S. and Ghanaian medical teams are providing patient care while exchanging expertise across multiple specialties, strengthening interoperability and readiness.

Led by the U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), the MEDREX prepares military health professionals to operate effectively outside traditional clinical settings.

Participating personnel represent a wide range of disciplines, including obstetrics and gynecology, general and trauma surgery, critical and intensive care, anesthesia, emergency medicine and dental services.

“MEDREX allows our medical professionals to train in realistic environments while learning directly from our Ghanaian partners,” said Col. Scot Tebo, command surgeon for SETAF-AF. “This collaboration improves how we deliver care in austere conditions and strengthens our ability to support forces during complex operations.”

The exercise reinforces enduring ties between the United States and Ghana, building trust and professional relationships that enhance both nations’ ability to respond to shared challenges.

African Lion is U.S. Africa Command’s largest annual joint exercise, bringing together partner nations across the continent to build readiness, strengthen partnerships, and improve the ability to respond to shared security challenges.

For media inquiries or to request interviews, contact SETAF-AF Public Affairs at mailto:setaf_pao@army.mil. DVIDS African Lion feature page: https://usg01.safelinks.protection.office365.us/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dvidshub.net%2Ffeature%2FAfricanLionEx&data=05%7C02%7Calex.c.tignor.mil%40army.mil%7Cc85426cecb744dd086cd08dea43014e2%7Cfae6d70f954b481192b60530d6f84c43%7C0%7C0%7C639128723577333985%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=eECKkDyUqkaE3oKknIrJDab8SSC%2BpFVV4vR6WsuNf1Y%3D&reserved=0 DVIDS MEDREX feature page: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/MEDREX