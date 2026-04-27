U.S. Army Path to American Citizenship

Photo By Sgt. Denis Nunez | U.S. Army Spc. Diego Bonilla, a helicopter repairer assigned to C 1-126th Aviation, Vermont National Guard, inspects a UH-60 Blackhawk at the Army Aviation Facility, in South Burlington, Vermont, March 18, 2026. Bonilla recently became a U.S. Citizen through his service in the Vermont National Guard and continues to grow his career. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Denis Nunez | U.S. Army Spc. Diego Bonilla, a helicopter repairer assigned to C 1-126th Aviation,...... read more read more

Spc. Diego Bonilla stood in a crowded room at the Vermont Statehouse as applause filled the chamber after being recognized by then Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, marking a moment he once thought was out of reach, becoming a United States citizen and serving in the Vermont National Guard.

Bonilla, a 15 T helicopter repairer with the Vermont National Guard, the path to that moment spanned continents, careers and years of uncertainty.

“I never imagined I was going to be at this point in my life,” Bonilla said. “An American citizen and a Soldier in the Army, it’s huge.”

Bonilla, was born in Uruguay, where he began a life of service at a young age. He joined the military at 17 and later served as a police officer, building a foundation rooted in discipline and commitment. He joined the Vermont National Guard in 2023.

“I’ve been serving my whole life,” he said. “Military, police, community, that’s what I know.”

He first traveled to the United States in 2017 to visit family, returning again in 2018. In 2019, he made the decision to stay. At the time, he spoke little English and faced the challenges of adapting to a new country.

“I barely knew any English,” Bonilla said. “People would talk to me, and I didn’t understand anything.”

Despite those challenges, Bonilla worked to build a life in Vermont, taking on multiple jobs and learning the language while navigating a new culture. His opportunity to serve in the U.S. military came unexpectedly after meeting a recruiter who encouraged him to join.

“At first, I thought I was too old,” Bonilla said. “But I started the process, and everything changed.”

He enlisted in the Vermont National Guard and trained as a 15T, UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter repairer, responsible for maintaining aircraft used in both domestic and overseas missions.

“I never thought I would be an aviation mechanic,” he said. “But now I’m here, and I’m proud of it.”

Through his service, Bonilla became eligible for an expedited path to U.S. citizenship, through the N-426 process available to non-citizens who serve honorably in the Armed Forces. For Bonilla, the journey was about more than legal status.

“For me, it wasn’t just about becoming a citizen,” he said. “It was about earning it and giving something back to this country.”

Bonilla said his early years in the United States were marked by doubt and hardship, including a sense that he did not belong.

“I felt like I didn’t deserve to be here,” he said. “That was one of the hardest things, feeling like you don’t deserve a good life.”

Over time, that perspective changed as he built stability through work, family and military service. His unit, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, became a critical support system.

“They are very patient with me,” Bonilla said. “Sometimes I ask them to repeat things, and they just help me. They even helped me learn English.”

Bonilla now plays a role in maintaining medical evacuation-configured Black Hawk helicopters, supporting missions that range from overseas operations to emergency response within the United States.

“You’re part of a system,” he said. “Everyone works together to accomplish the mission safely.”

Leaders within his unit reinforced that sense of purpose, emphasizing the importance of each Soldier’s contribution to mission success.

“You are an important piece of the system,” Bonilla recalled being told. “We are a team.”

That team environment, he said, helped him transition from uncertainty to confidence, both as a Soldier and as a citizen.

Bonilla’s naturalization ceremony marked a turning point. Recognized publicly during a State of the Guard event, he said the moment represented acceptance and validation after years of struggle.

“Everybody was cheering,” he said. “That moment meant everything to me.”

Today, Bonilla focuses on improving his skills as a mechanic and contributing to his unit’s readiness while continuing to build a life for his family.

“My goal is to learn more, be better and help the team,” he said. “Everything else will come with time.”

He encourages others, particularly immigrants considering military service, to remain persistent in the face of challenges.

“Never give up,” Bonilla said. “It might feel like it’s taking forever, but it’s not. Keep pushing.”

For Bonilla, service is now deeply personal, rooted not only in opportunity, but in commitment to his adopted country.

“I’m blessed to be here,” he said. “Blessed to defend this country, the Constitution and the flag.”