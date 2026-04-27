McConnell lieutenant completes Boston Marathon Your browser does not support the audio element.

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. – 1st Lt. Kenton Colvin, 22nd Maintenance Group

executive officer, completed the Boston Marathon on April 20, alongside more than 30,000

runners in the annual 26.2-mile race.



The Boston Marathon was established in 1897 and is currently the world’s oldest annual

marathon. It’s held in Massachusetts on Patriots’ Day, or the third Monday of April, with over

30,000 participants who run the designated course from Hopkinton to Boston's Copley Square.

For Colvin, the race represented not only a personal milestone, but also a shared experience with

his father, who participated in the marathon as well.



Colvin’s passion for running began early in life. Raised in a family of runners, he developed a

mindset centered on movement. That foundation carried into a training routine leading up to

Boston. On top of running, Colvin incorporates triathlon training, combining multiple disciplines

to build his endurance and strength.



“I grew up as a runner, because my parents have always been runners,” Colvin said. “They’ve

always inspired me to stay active, movement is such a big part of my life.”



In the weeks leading up to the race, he consistently logged five runs per week, while also

incorporating biking, swimming, and strength training sessions into his routine when possible,

often completing two workouts in a day while balancing his duties as an officer. He credits daily

structure and leadership support as key factors to managing both his work and personal goals.



“I have really good leadership,” Colvin said. “[Col. Jason Woodruff, 22nd Maintenance Group

commander] is pretty understanding of my goals, of course as long as I get my work done.”



On race day, tens of thousands of runners started in staggered waves based on qualifying times,

an environment that required patience out of Colvin. Despite starting in a different wave than his

father, the shared experience remained a motivating factor throughout Colvin’s run.



“To be able to not only race in Boston, but to do it with my dad, it was a really special weekend,”

he said.



As the race progressed into its final miles, the physical toll became more pronounced, but

support from his mom, fiancée, and cousin along the course helped push him to the finish.



“I was hurting pretty badly, seeing them pushed me through that last mile,” Colvin said.



Colvin completed the marathon with a time of two hours and thirty-nine minutes and is

continuing to train for upcoming endurance events later this year.



Colvin’s discipline required to train for and complete a marathon directly reflects the mindset

needed in the Air Force, where consistency, time management and resiliency play a critical role

in accomplishing the mission. Physical fitness not only supports Colvin’s personal goals, but also

supports readiness. For Colvin, the experience shows the importance of pushing limits while

staying committed to both personal and professional responsibilities.