Citizen-Sailors Earn Navy Installation Firefighter Certification

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo | ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 23, 2026) – Newly certified Navy firefighters stand at attention during the graduation of the Navy Fire Academy, April 23. The Navy Reservists completed over 320 hours of instruction, including live-fire scenarios and aircraft emergency response, to earn their qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo) see less | View Image Page

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 23, 2026) — Twenty Navy Reservists graduated from the Navy Fire Academy during a ceremony held at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, earning the qualifications required to serve as fully certified Navy firefighters supporting installations worldwide.

The graduates completed an intensive 60-day training pipeline totaling more than 320 hours of instruction and hands-on experience. Their curriculum included emergency medical response, hazardous materials awareness and operations, Firefighter I and II certifications, and specialized Airport Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) training. The program tested both cognitive and physical performance through classroom instruction, live-fire scenarios, and practical exercises designed to simulate real-world emergencies.

“These graduates are entering a profession that is the absolute bedrock of safety for our installations — vital to the Fleet, the Fighter, and the Family,” said CAPT Bill Lane, deputy director of operations for Commander, Navy Installations Command. “When crisis strikes, they are the calm in the chaos. They are the help that is on the way.”

All graduates are members of the Navy Reserve, bringing a unique blend of civilian expertise and military training to the Shore Enterprise. As newly designated Shore Base Airport and Aircraft Firefighters, they will integrate into fire and emergency services teams across Navy installations.

Graduates include: ABH2 Shane Bennett; ABH2 Parker Brisbee; ABH3 Jaser Danielgonzalez; ABH3 Brain Galvan; ABF2 Erick Galvan; ABH2 Breden Hefner; ABH3 Noah Konczak; DC2 Trevor Lampe; ABH3 Geraldo Matiasmorales; ABH2 Sarahkatie Priellp; HT1 Ryan Rocereto; OS3 Joshua Scheldberg; ABF2 Bijan Washington; ABH2 Hanna Wenman; ABH3 Levi Williams; ABH2 Maryjo Williams; HMC Casey Cruz; ABH2 Carlos Duran; ABH2 Kimericka Lucas; and ABH1 Jairus Simmons.

Throughout training, students demonstrated proficiency in firefighting tactics, aircraft emergency response, rescue operations, and hazardous material containment — skills essential to protecting critical Navy infrastructure.

Navy firefighters play a central role in enabling the Navy Shore mission. By safeguarding airfields, piers, dry docks, and command facilities, they ensure installations remain operational and resilient, allowing the fleet to train, deploy, and sustain operations globally.

“The Navy’s ability to project power globally relies entirely on the resilience of our Shore installations,” Lane said. “If our Shore infrastructure is compromised, the fleet cannot train, deploy, or fight.”

In addition to emergency response, Navy fire and emergency services personnel contribute to prevention, readiness, and community support, both on base and through mutual aid partnerships beyond the installation.

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training, and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.