Fort Buchanan DPW Advances Modernization with Solar Lighting Project to Enhance Readiness

Courtesy Photo | — Reinforcing its commitment to modernization and readiness, the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) at Fort Buchanan recently installed a solar lighting system at the CSM Wilfredo Vélez-Flores running track, improving safety and operational conditions for service members across the installation. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | — Reinforcing its commitment to modernization and readiness, the Directorate of...... read more read more

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico— Reinforcing its commitment to modernization and readiness, the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) at Fort Buchanan recently installed a solar lighting system at the CSM Wilfredo Vélez-Flores running track, improving safety and operational conditions for service members across the installation.

Completed in just three weeks, the project highlights how Fort Buchanan—the Army’s home in the Caribbean—continues to implement innovative, energy-efficient solutions that strengthen infrastructure while supporting mission requirements.

“We completed this project in-house, significantly reducing both cost and time compared to a traditional contract approach. By leveraging our team’s expertise and coordinating with local vendors, we were able to deliver a capability that directly supports Soldier readiness,” said Maria Lopez, director of DPW.

The new solar lighting system enables units to safely conduct the required military fitness tests during early morning hours, when limited visibility has historically posed challenges.

“We usually start very early in the morning when the sun is not up yet. Not having proper lighting has always been a safety risk, especially during events like the sprint, drag and carry,” said Staff Sgt. Jose Ortiz, a member of the 407th Finance Detachment and a native of Cidra, Puerto Rico.

By integrating renewable energy technology into installation infrastructure, the project supports broader Army modernization efforts focused on resilience, efficiency, and sustainability. The improved lighting enhances training conditions, reduces risk, and ensures units can maintain consistent physical readiness.

This initiative reflects Fort Buchanan’s role as a strategic platform in the Caribbean, where innovation and agile execution drive mission success and enable the force across the region.

Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.