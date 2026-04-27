Sword: The Army’s signature exercise in Europe for Warfighting with Allies

WIESBADEN, Germany — U.S. Army Europe and Africa kicks off exercise Sword 26 today. This series of exercises will run through the end of May 2026 in eight countries across NATO's Eastern Flank, replacing the DEFENDER exercise series.



Sword 26 will see U.S. and NATO forces conducting operations across eight countries in the High North, the Baltic region and in Poland. The exercise focuses on operationalizing the Eastern Flank Deterrence Initiative, a transformational concept designed for NATO and U.S. forces to execute NATO’s integrated defense plans in the land domain.



“Sword 26 tests our lethality and ability to harness data and AI-enabled warfare at scale to operate with NATO Allies. It’s the application of Army Transformation to fight NATO’s regional plans across all domains in the High North, Baltic region, and Poland,” saidGen. Christopher Donahue,commanding general, U.S. Army Europe and Africa.



The exercise series includes three linked exercises: Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. Each plays a unique role in validating Allied and U.S. land forces to execute NATO’s plans and advance the EFDI concept. Saber Strike focuses on rapid overland deployment in the Baltic region, Immediate Response showcases sustainment and combat power in the High North, and Swift Response demonstrates the deployment of specialized equipment from the U.S. and within the theater.



The DEFENDER exercise, an acronym for Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, focused on the deployment of units from the U.S. into Europe from 2020-2025, testing USAREUR-AF’s ability to receive and integrate forces. Sword shifts the focus to validating NATO’s regional plans and advancing the EFDI. This change reflects the U.S. Army’s emphasis on warfighting, modernization, and readiness, consistent with NATO’s transformational priorities.



For U.S. forces, it’s a platform for integrating cutting-edge capabilities, such as AI-enabled command and control systems, and multi-domain operations.



“Sword 26 allows us to test and train a number of efforts,” said Col. James Egan, USAREUR-AF Director of Training and Exercises. “Our Allies are stepping up to meet NATO’s pledge to invest in formations and capabilities, from setting the network to integrating sensors and unmanned systems, this exercise puts it all together to command and control forces in the field, across the Eastern Flank.”



With approximately 15,500 participants, Sword demonstrates the ability to operate as a unified, lethal force across all domains. As NATO continues to adapt to emerging threats, Sword 26 serves as a powerful example of how the U.S. Army and its Allies are working together to deter adversaries across Europe’s Northern and Eastern flanks.



For more information on Sword and related exercises, go to www.europeafrica.army.mil/SWORD.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2026 Date Posted: 04.27.2026 09:21 Story ID: 563641 Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sword: The Army’s signature exercise in Europe for Warfighting with Allies, by Terry Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.