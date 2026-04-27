Volunteer Excellence Awards recognize community impact at Ramstein

Photo By Senior Airman Brenden Beezley | Volunteer Excellence Awards are displayed prior to a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2026. The annual event recognizes individuals for outstanding volunteer service across the Kaiserslautern Military Community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Brenden Beezley | Volunteer Excellence Awards are displayed prior to a ceremony at Ramstein Air Base,...... read more read more

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RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – Members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community gathered to recognize 11 outstanding volunteers during the annual Volunteer Excellence Awards ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 24, 2026.

Hosted by the Military and Family Readiness Center, the event celebrated individuals whose volunteer service made a measurable impact across the community and promoted the role of volunteerism in supporting mission readiness during National Volunteer Week.

Across the Kaiserslautern Military Community, volunteers supported approximately 100 organizations and events, contributing more than 18,000 hours of service valued at over $640,000, underscoring the importance of volunteerism to strengthening both community resilience and operational effectiveness.

“It’s important to take the time to thank our volunteers,” said Nadja Krajewski, 86th Force Support Squadron M&FRC work life specialist. “They’re giving their time, their energy and even their own resources to support the community.”

The ceremony recognized volunteers in multiple categories, including team, youth, family member, retiree and civilian employee, highlighting the diverse ways individuals contribute to the community.

“Team Ramstein volunteers are force multipliers,” said Darlene Taylor, 86th FSS M&FRC flight chief. “They step in where needs arise, support families through transitions and create connections that strengthen the community.”

By providing support across a wide range of programs and organizations, volunteers enable base agencies to remain focused on their primary missions while enhancing quality of life for Airmen and their families.

“Volunteers fill in the gaps where support is needed most,” Krajewski said. “They step into roles where there isn’t always the ability to hire someone.”

During the ceremony, the M&FRC presented a symbolic check representing the total estimated value of volunteer hours to the 86th Airlift Wing command team, emphasizing the tangible impact volunteers have across the Kaiserslautern Military Community.

In addition to recognizing award recipients, the event served as a reminder that volunteer opportunities remain accessible to all members of the community through the Military and Family Readiness Center.

“Don’t hesitate to reach out,” Krajewski said. “There’s always an opportunity, and if one isn’t the right fit, we can help find one that is.”

To learn more about how to volunteer visit this website: https://www.86fss.com/mfrc/kmcc-volunteer-opportunities/