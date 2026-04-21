Financial Management Resource Analyst Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year

Photo By Lance Cpl. Zainab Sink | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bowen Huang, accounting chief with 3rd Marine Division G-8, is awarded the 2025 Marine Corps Financial Management Resource Analyst Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year award on Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, January 2026. Huang was recognized as a top performer and an exceptional Marine in his field. He is responsible for the accurate and prompt submission of required validations, assisting with financial management assessments, and communicating with fund managers to ensure the seamless execution of daily operations. Huang is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zainab Sink) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan – In a testament to his unwavering dedication and professional excellence, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bowen Huang, 3rd Marine Division G-8 Accounting Chief, was awarded the 2025 Marine Corps Financial Management Resource Analyst Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year award in January 2026. After the board reviewed 54 nominations across nine categories, Sgt. Bowen Huang was recognized as a top performer and an exceptional Marine in his field.

As the Accounting Chief, Sgt. Huang is responsible for the accurate and prompt submission of required validations, assisting with financial management assessments, and communicating with fund managers to ensure the seamless execution of daily operations.

“His work ethic and professionalism inspire confidence in his leadership that can be counted upon,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Calup Shepherd, 3rd Marine Division G-8 officer in charge “Sgt Huang’s accomplishments as the Accounting Chief allow me to work up and out, and focus on priority items, knowing he will lead our team effectively.” .

Huang’s excellence goes beyond his job; he develops himself through additional training and education, and he has completed the Martial Arts Instructor (MAI) Course and earned a secondary Military Occupational Specialty as an MAI. Huang has made it his mission to lead by example for his Marines so they can become the best versions of themselves and reach their full potential. Huang has consistently strived for excellence in every unit he's been a part of. Throughout his enlistment, he earned two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals and 12 Letters of Appreciation.

“Regardless of which unit I go to, the constant is my strive for excellence, in myself, in my Marines, and in my leadership,” Huang said. He credits this high standard for himself to a lesson he learned during Sergeant’s School. “I learned during my Sergeant’s School PME, ‘Don’t be motivated, be driven.’ Motivation fades, but drive comes from innate purpose in your goals.”

Huang also emphasizes a balance between his work and personal life. He believes family plays a significant role in both his life and his career. As a new father, he realized that if you can't give your best to both, it will eventually impact other areas of your life and career.

“Having a solid foundation and base at home, will translate to having a better environment in your workspaces,” said Huang. “Being the recipient of this year’s award was much more meaningful because it showed that my family as a whole had put in our full effort in improving.”

Through his relentless drive, professional acumen, and commitment to both his unit and family, Sgt. Huang exemplifies the holistic image of a Marine leader. His journey is not just one of professional achievements but of a Marine who understands that true excellence is a reflection of dedication in all facets of life.