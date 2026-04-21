Constant readiness: USFJ hones typhoon response

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan –In the world's most active typhoon region, readiness is a constant state. For U.S. Forces Japan, sharpening that readiness is the mission of Typhoon Ready, an annual command post exercise designed to test and refine the command’s response to severe weather threats. Long before any real storm makes landfall, personnel rehearse the critical actions needed to protect lives and vital military assets.

This year’s iteration of the weeklong exercise, held April 13-17, 2026, utilized a simulated typhoon scenario impacting U.S. installations across the country. Typhoon Ready brought together Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) authorities, component commands and Meteorological and Oceanographic (METOC) services to ensure a unified and effective response to potential weather threats.

The exercise also played a role in the ongoing USFJ transformation. Following the separation of the USFJ and Fifth Air Force commander positions, Typhoon Ready served as a critical test of the headquarters' ability to communicate with subordinate components across Japan.

“This year, we are testing a new dynamic,” said U.S. Army Capt. Cristelle Villamena-Spencer, USFJ J7 Training and Exercises chief. “We will exercise a new command relationship of TCCOR authorities, having direct oversight of conditions at facilities within the base cluster regions that overlap within our area of responsibility.”

As USFJ commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Stephen Jost is responsible for safeguarding all U.S. personnel and assets in the region. The headquarters establishes policies, provides guidance and ensures all service components are prepared to respond effectively.

“For many service members and their families, an assignment to Japan may be their first experience in a region prone to tropical cyclones,” said Villamena-Spencer. “Exercises like Typhoon Ready help us to build the knowledge and preparedness necessary to mitigate the risks associated with these storms.”

The exercise rigorously tested the headquarters’ capabilities, particularly the ability to communicate critical, time-sensitive information down to the lowest levels, ensuring every individual has the direction they need when it matters most.

“Typhoon Ready prepares base personnel by standardizing response actions like hardening critical physical infrastructure, securing high-value assets and testing communication and recovery protocols,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Jonathan Napora, 374th Operations Support Squadron METOC officer. “It also allows families the ability to check over their own typhoon procedures to ensure they are ready for the typhoon season ahead.”

While capturing the unpredictable nature of destructive storms, exercises like Typhoon Ready bring a strategic focus to proactive readiness. By continuously refining emergency protocols and stress-testing response frameworks, U.S. forces in Japan build the agility required for any sudden disruption. This commitment to anticipating worst-case scenarios ensures USFJ remains resilient and mission-ready long before the next storm breaks.