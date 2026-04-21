Fort Rucker hosts inaugural Commanding General’s Turkey Hunt

Photo By Leslie Herlick | Soldiers and mentors gather after their morning of hunting at Fort Rucker during the installation’s inaugural Commanding General’s Turkey Hunt, April 25, 2026. The event brought together first‑time hunters and experienced outdoorsmen to strengthen camaraderie and build confidence among first‑time hunters. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Leslie Herlick | Soldiers and mentors gather after their morning of hunting at Fort Rucker during the...... read more read more

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, commanding general of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, opened the installation’s inaugural Commanding General’s Turkey Hunt on April 24 with both mentorship and pride in seeing Soldiers try the sport for the first time.

“How many of you is this gonna be a first time you’ve been turkey hunting?” Gill asked, smiling as several hands went up. “Awesome. Awesome.”

Gill told participants that the event was inspired by a long‑running tradition at Fort Campbell, which grew into a popular annual gathering. He said he hopes Fort Rucker’s version will follow the same path.

“Part of this is just sharing the sport with someone who hasn’t been hunting before, specifically turkey hunting,” he said. “It’s great to see so many young folks out here doing it for the first time. I’m really proud of you all for coming out here… Hopefully tomorrow we’ve got a whole bunch of pictures with turkeys over your shoulders.”

Among those helping bring that tradition to Fort Rucker was Jack Smith, a seasoned outdoorsman, former Army Aviator, and, according to Gill, “a turkey savant.” Smith helps run the annual hunt at Fort Campbell and traveled to Alabama to mentor young Soldiers, demonstrating turkey calls, fieldcraft, and the finer points of reading terrain and bird behavior.

The event brought together 29 hunters, including 15 first‑time participants, according to 1st Lt. Pierce Garver, a future AH‑64 pilot, and 1st Lt. Chris Sowinski, a future UH‑60 pilot, both assigned to 1‑145th Aviation Regiment, who helped organize the hunt.

Garver said the goal was simple: to create an entry point for new hunters and build a sustainable community on post.

“The intent is to provide opportunities for new hunters or folks getting into hunting, and then pair them with someone experienced who can show them the ropes,” Garver said. “This year is the trial run, and we’re looking to grow it in the coming years.”

Sowinski, who grew up hunting, said turkey hunting is an ideal introduction because it’s active and challenging. “Turkey hunting is one of the most complicated forms of hunting,” he said. “It’s interactive. With deer hunting, you set up and wait. With turkey hunting, you’re calling, moving, and trying to convince a bird to come in. It’s a chess match.”

Both officers said the event also strengthens ties between Soldiers, civilians, and experienced hunters in the surrounding Wiregrass community.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring people together, those in uniform and out of uniform, who share a passion for the outdoors,” Garver said.

The hunt commenced early Saturday morning. Although the turkeys proved elusive this year, the officers said the experience delivered something just as valuable: time in the woods, camaraderie, and the shared stories that define hunting culture. Mentors and first‑time hunters alike traded tales from the morning, compared techniques, and reflected on what they learned.

To recognize the effort behind the inaugural event, Garver, Sowinski, and 2nd Lt. James Windsor, a future CH‑47 pilot, received Army Achievement Medals from Fort Rucker Garrison Commander Col. Jeffrey Paulus for their planning and execution of the hunt.

All involved said they hope this first gathering becomes the foundation for a long‑standing Fort Rucker tradition, one that grows each year, brings more Soldiers into the sport, and strengthens the community of hunters who return season after season.