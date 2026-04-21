U.S. Southern Command's JTF Southern Spear continues to choke off illicit financing with string of successful maritime interdictions

MIAMI, Fla. -- Six months since its inception at the direction of U.S. Southern Command, Joint Task Force Southern Spear has significantly disrupted illicit maritime activity within the Western Hemisphere, dealing a critical blow to narco-terrorist networks and other illicit or sanctioned activities.



A cornerstone of the task force’s mission is the execution of complex maritime interdiction operations.



To date, JTF Southern Spear, working with interagency partners, has successfully intercepted and seized six vessels illegally transporting sanctioned oil within the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility. These operations cut off a vital revenue stream for transnational criminal organizations, designated terrorist organizations, and malign state actors.



“Joint Task Force Southern Spear continues to conduct decisive operations to detect, disrupt, and dismantle narco-terrorist networks. In support of the President’s directives, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Security Response Team, accompanied by U.S. Marine Corps Special Purpose Forces, continue to support maritime interdiction operations to target the dark fleet that is enabling U.S. adversaries across the globe,” said Gen. Francis L. Donovan, U.S. SOUTHCOM commander.



While each interdiction is backed by the full force of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, the Marines and Sailors of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit’s Maritime Special Purpose Force, and the Coast Guard’s Maritime Security Response Team are at the tip of the spear for each operation. These specially trained Marines, Sailors, and Coast Guardsmen train relentlessly and possess a special set of skills and authorities to safely and efficiently board and clear maritime vessels.



To date, the 22d MEU has supported 5 interdictions of sanctioned vessels Skipper, Centuries, Sophia, Olina, and Veronica. These targeted seizures systematically choke off critical financial nodes for criminal entities and Designated Terrorist Organizations seeking to destabilize the Western Hemisphere and threaten the safety of the U.S. homeland.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.24.2026 Date Posted: 04.25.2026 19:08 Story ID: 563599 Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Southern Command's JTF Southern Spear continues to choke off illicit financing with string of successful maritime interdictions, by MSgt Justin Boling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.