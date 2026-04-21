Marshall Islands, U.S. Representatives, Hold Joint Committee Meeting; Strengthen Partnerships

Photo By William Busby | ASAN, Guam (April 21, 2026) Hon. Kalani Kaneko, minister of foreign affairs and trade for the Republic of the Marshall Islands, meets with U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky, commander, Joint Task Force-Micronesia, at Joint Region Marianas headquarters during the executive Joint Committee Meeting in Guam, April 21, 2026. The engagement highlighted the enduring partnership between the United States and the Republic of the Marshall Islands and provided an opportunity to discuss shared regional security interests and cooperation across Micronesia. Joint Task Force-Micronesia serves as the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command senior military official for Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Republic of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, and Wake Island. (U.S. Navy photo by William J. Busby III) see less | View Image Page

ASAN, Guam – U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s senior military official to the Republic of the Marshall Islands (RMI), U.S. Department of State and Department of War representatives, and government leaders from the Republic of the Marshall Islands convened the executive Joint Committee Meeting in Guam, April 21.

RMI Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani Kaneko led the visiting delegation. He thanked the U.S. government for their continued partnership and efforts to strengthen national security, maritime safety, and regional resilience for the RMI.

“We gather here today not just to fulfill a mandate but to continue a story that begun nearly 40 years ago. A story of two nations bound by the ocean. This meeting charts an important course for our shared future,” he said. “Since its establishment, JCM has remained a significant forum. Our annual JCM remains a central pillar of our defense and security partnership, offering an essential forum for our two governments. As a retired veteran I know what is possible when we work together."

Kaneko also recognized the ongoing recovery efforts in Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands following Typhoon Sinlaku.

Joint Task Force-Micronesia (JTF-M) Commander U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Josh Lasky welcomed the delegation, expressed his condolences for the passing of the RMI’s former president David Kabua, and touched on current operations in the CNMI and how they relate to JTF-M’s mission in Micronesia.

“Our ongoing operations across Micronesia are strengthening how we respond to disasters and support our partners in complex environments,” he said. “That experience directly informs how we work with the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and we remain fully committed to its defense and long-term security.”

U.S. Embassy Majuro Chargé d’affaires Greg D’Alesandro recognized the RMI delegation and recalled the shared history between the RMI and U.S., which has led to the countries’ shared values today.

“Today we come together as two nations with a common purpose: to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific where sovereignty is respected and freedom is assured,” he said. “This meeting is an opportunity to align our efforts, to match needs with capabilities, and to build a partnership that is not only strong, but is practical and effective. Today serves to deepen that partnership.”

The committee received updates for various lines of action in the RMI to include homeland defense, countering transnational organized crime, maritime security, disaster management, and U.S. interagency assistance.

Representatives briefed the committee about ongoing efforts and opportunities to provide enhanced ship rider agreements, bolster maritime domain awareness and security, improve climate resilience, as well as initiatives that would help transport crucial supplies and medicine among remote islands of the RMI.

The RMI, comprised of more than 1,200 islands and islets in two parallel chains of coral atolls, consists of some of the most easternmost islands of Micronesia. Majuro atoll is the capital of the RMI.

The U.S. has a longstanding relationship with the RMI and, under the Compact of Free Association, is responsible for its defense. Established in June 2024, JTF-M’s mission is to synchronize military operations and activities across all domains from seabed to space to promote regional security and stability.

JTF-M will synchronize operations and activities across all domains, enabling a robust warfighting posture while enhancing partner nation capacity. Dedicated to promoting regional stability, JTF-M performs Homeland Defense, Defense Support to Civil Authorities, and Foreign Humanitarian Assistance through a whole of government approach within its assigned joint operations area.

For more information about JTF-M, visit https://www.pacom.mil/JTF-Micronesia/