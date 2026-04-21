Supervisor champions mentorship, encourages workforce investment Your browser does not support the audio element.

LINTHICUM, Md. –A supervisory contract specialist worked to build professional teams and to strengthen the workforce for 13 years at Defense Contract Management Agency Mid-Atlantic.



Chantelle Couser said she cherished the opportunity to mentor, guide and supervise the professional development of several contracting specialists and procurement technicians during her time with the agency.

“Leadership can be difficult, but perfection is impossible,” Couser said. “Be truthful, lead with intention and own your mistakes.”



Couser’s primary way to inspire employees relies on team building.



“We can only learn by exploring the process through researching and asking questions,” Couser said. “Through training and correction, we achieve more as a team.”



Couser said the group organizes teambuilding events after work or during lunch where participants learn valuable communication skills, discover unique ways to solve challenges and participate in other related activities.

“I always extend the invitation to employees and emphasize that participation is optional,” Couser said. “This gives employees the ability to discover the best options for them. In addition, these voluntary activities help further identify the characteristics and interests of the workforce.”



Couser believes that getting to know others on an individual level helps supervisors and teammates communicate more effectively.



“Leadership styles that tend to value the employee and provide support and encouragement tend to be better received,” she said. “Flexible leadership has proven to be more effective.”



Couser said it’s paramount to treat everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of pay grade or title, and everyone and their contribution is valued in enhancing DCMA’s support of the War Department’s mission to deter war and ensure national security.



“Being a representative of the United States federal government is important and respected and valuing your teammates means valuing the mission,” Couser said. “We’re a team, let’s succeed together to achieve the mission.”