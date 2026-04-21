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    DCMA Mid-Atlantic’s QA work on display with ISS spacewalk

    DCMA Mid-Atlantic’s QA work on display with ISS spacewalk

    Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Mid-Atlantic team members John Stevenson, a quality...... read more read more

    DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2026

    Story by Luis Delgadillo 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA Mid-Atlantic’s QA work on display with ISS spacewalk
    DOVER, Del. –As NASA marked another successful spacewalk from the International Space Station March 18, a quality assurance team from the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Mid-Atlantic contracting office watched the event knowing they played a small but critical role in the mission’s success.

    During the 7-hour and 2-minute extravehicular activity space operation, known as Spacewalk 94, NASA Astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams, of the ISS’s Expedition 74 team, prepared a two-amp power channel for the future installation of the ISS’ Roll-Out Solar Array.

    Among the quality assurance professionals watching the event were John Stevenson and David Sheaffer, both quality assurance specialists with the contracting office. Together, the group watched as the custom space suit components they inspected were put to the ultimate test.

    “I take great pride in my work no matter what I’m inspecting,” said Sheaffer, who has worked at the Dover facility for three years and has six years of quality assurance experience with DCMA. “It’s very critical that we do our job 100% correct, and I think we—John and I—do a very good job and make sure that the product that goes out the door is correct the first time, every time.”

    Sheaffer and Stevenson also have experience as Air Force aircraft maintainers, having spent 26 years on active duty and 28 years of active and reserve duty respectively. For many quality assurance professionals, such experience forms the bedrock of their DCMA careers.

    “These suits are actually considered like personal aircraft,” said Stevenson, who has been performing quality assurance work at the facility since 2021.

    When “going out the door” means stepping into the vacuum of space, the monthly 275 government mandated inspection points, also known as GMIPs, and 27 distinct NASA-delegated process reviews take on a greater meaning.

    “The GMIPs over time help with trend analysis, which ultimately paints a picture for DCMA and NASA about what processes need to be reviewed more closely and with what frequency,” he said.

    From there, Stevenson said, the two organizations work together to reduce the risk, no matter where it may be.
    “This comprehensive oversight extends through the final phases of production, where our team oversees crucial pre-delivery acceptance testing prior to product acceptance by NASA,” he said.

    The work performed by DCMA Mid-Atlantic is emblematic of the standing agreement between DCMA and NASA for contract administration and audit services. Updated in 2024, the agreement identifies DCMA as the critical touchpoint between the space agency and the War Department.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 20:02
    Story ID: 563583
    Location: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Hometown: DOVER, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, DCMA Mid-Atlantic’s QA work on display with ISS spacewalk, by Luis Delgadillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Agency News
    ISS Spacewalk
    John Stevenson
    David Sheaffer

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