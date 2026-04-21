Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Mid-Atlantic team members John Stevenson, a quality...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Mid-Atlantic team members John Stevenson, a quality assurance specialist, and Wesley Crocker, the lead quality assurance specialist, review stitches on gloves custom-made for NASA astronauts in Dover, Del., March 30, 2026. On March 18, the quality team watched NASA astronauts Chris Williams and Jessica Meir, both Expedition 74 flight engineers on the International Space Station, complete a spacewalk, which featured components they inspected. The quality assurance team inspects critical, custom-made components of NASA’s Extravehicular Mobility Unit space suit. (Photo courtesy of Jackie Popovich, ILC Dover Inc.) see less | View Image Page

DCMA Mid-Atlantic’s QA work on display with ISS spacewalk Your browser does not support the audio element.

DOVER, Del. –As NASA marked another successful spacewalk from the International Space Station March 18, a quality assurance team from the Defense Contract Management Agency’s Mid-Atlantic contracting office watched the event knowing they played a small but critical role in the mission’s success.



During the 7-hour and 2-minute extravehicular activity space operation, known as Spacewalk 94, NASA Astronauts Jessica Meir and Chris Williams, of the ISS’s Expedition 74 team, prepared a two-amp power channel for the future installation of the ISS’ Roll-Out Solar Array.



Among the quality assurance professionals watching the event were John Stevenson and David Sheaffer, both quality assurance specialists with the contracting office. Together, the group watched as the custom space suit components they inspected were put to the ultimate test.



“I take great pride in my work no matter what I’m inspecting,” said Sheaffer, who has worked at the Dover facility for three years and has six years of quality assurance experience with DCMA. “It’s very critical that we do our job 100% correct, and I think we—John and I—do a very good job and make sure that the product that goes out the door is correct the first time, every time.”



Sheaffer and Stevenson also have experience as Air Force aircraft maintainers, having spent 26 years on active duty and 28 years of active and reserve duty respectively. For many quality assurance professionals, such experience forms the bedrock of their DCMA careers.



“These suits are actually considered like personal aircraft,” said Stevenson, who has been performing quality assurance work at the facility since 2021.



When “going out the door” means stepping into the vacuum of space, the monthly 275 government mandated inspection points, also known as GMIPs, and 27 distinct NASA-delegated process reviews take on a greater meaning.



“The GMIPs over time help with trend analysis, which ultimately paints a picture for DCMA and NASA about what processes need to be reviewed more closely and with what frequency,” he said.



From there, Stevenson said, the two organizations work together to reduce the risk, no matter where it may be.

“This comprehensive oversight extends through the final phases of production, where our team oversees crucial pre-delivery acceptance testing prior to product acceptance by NASA,” he said.



The work performed by DCMA Mid-Atlantic is emblematic of the standing agreement between DCMA and NASA for contract administration and audit services. Updated in 2024, the agreement identifies DCMA as the critical touchpoint between the space agency and the War Department.