DCMA advances safety culture through SMS Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT LEE, Va. –The Defense Contract Management Agency implemented its own Safety Management System, or SMS, to strengthen readiness, reinforce accountability and protect its workforce, which delivers value to the warfighter throughout the acquisition lifecycle.



As a Department of War requirement, SMS establishes a structured approach to safety and occupational health that ensures organizations do what they say they will do, similar to a quality management system. For DCMA, the system directly supports the agency’s strategic priorities by embedding safety protocols into daily operations, leadership decisions and workforce engagement.



“SMS moves safety beyond compliance by focusing on performance, consistency and follow-through,” said Christopher Millard, DCMA’s Safety Center director. “Like other management systems used across complex organizations, SMS asks whether policies translate into real-world practices. Do leaders and employees remain engaged? And, do safety programs delivery measurable results?”



The agency’s safety team ensures the system meets requirements and improves risk reduction across the organization.



“SMS relies on leadership commitment and employee involvement,” said Jeffrey Miller, DCMA Safety Center operations manager.



The program relies on these core elements: strong management, leadership and employee participation, thorough worksite analysis, effective hazard prevention and control, and comprehensive safety and health training.



“Together, these elements create a repeatable process for identifying risks, addressing hazards, and improving outcomes across headquarters, commands, contract management offices, and individual worksites,” Millard said.



Commanders and directors remain responsible for local implementation, while supervisors serve as the link between policy and execution. Leaders are expected to visibly demonstrate commitment to safety, communicate expectations, and use data from inspections, trends, and assessments to guide decisions.



“That emphasis reinforces accountability while ensuring safety considerations remain aligned with mission execution,” said Miller.



The agency’s implementation plan includes clear, measurable objectives to ensure awareness and participation. DCMA aims to inform more than 50% of the workforce about SMS by the end of fiscal year 2026, more than 75% by the end of calendar year 2027 and the entire agency by the end of fiscal year 2027.



“Participation is key,” said Millard. “Safety efforts include representatives from each contract management office, union representatives and senior leaders, as part of SMS integrated product teams.”



Implementation follows a phased approach that includes baseline analysis, implementation and continuous improvement. During the baseline phase, DCMA assesses existing safety programs, training, leadership involvement and regulatory compliance. Subsequent phases focus on strengthening processes, increasing engagement, conducting audits, and using data to track progress and identify opportunities for improvement.



“This approach ensures the system remains effective, transparent and sustainable over time,” said Miller. “All DCMA employees play a central role in the success of SMS.”



The safety team encourages participation through hazard reporting, safety councils, integrated product teams and direct engagement during site assistance visits. During the onsite assessments, employees and supervisors can speak with safety professionals and offer real-time input, acting as a leading indicator toidentify risks, prevent injuries,and highlight strengths and gaps within local programs. SMS is designed to support open communication and shared responsibility rather than punitive oversight.



“Training and communication reinforce that engagement,” said Millard. “These efforts support a consistent message: safety is a collective responsibility that enables everyone to remain effective and focused on the mission.”



As implementation continues, DCMA leadership and employees share responsibility for shaping a safety system designed to protect people, mitigate risk and sustain mission success across the acquisition lifecycle.



“By committing to safety at all levels of management and following through on actions, DCMA is building a culture where a safe and healthful environment supports readiness and performance,” Miller said. “SMS strengthens trust, improves transparency and ensures safety remains an integral part of how the agency operates.”