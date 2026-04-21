Lexington leaders attend grand opening of upgraded munitions facility

Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Lexington leaders recently attended a gathering of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Defense Contract Management Agency Lexington leaders recently attended a gathering of military, state, and local leaders during the grand opening of a new industrial facility for Conco, Inc., in Scottsburg, Indiana, Feb. 5. DCMA Lexington, which is led by Army Lt. Col. Katrina Grimes (second from right), is part of DCMA Ohio River Valley. (Photo courtesy of DCMA Lexington) see less | View Image Page

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SCOTTSBURG, Ind. –Defense Contract Management Agency Lexington leaders recently attended a gathering of military, state, and local leaders here during the grand opening of a new industrial facility for Conco, Inc., Feb. 5.

DCMA Lexington, which is led by Army Lt. Col. Katrina Grimes, is a part of DCMA Ohio River Valley within the Geographic & Systems Support Command.



The ceremony, hosted by Army Maj. Gen. John Reim, the portfolio acquisition executive for Agile Sustainment and Ammunition, brought together Scottsburg’s mayor, Terry Amick, representatives from the offices of Senators Jim Banks and Todd Young, and Rep. Erin Houchin. While they celebrated the opening of a new Army-support plant, the event also marked a milestone for DCMA, which ensures the integrity of the nation’s defense supply chain.

The new plant, dedicated to accelerating 155 mm Modular Artillery Charge System container production, is built upon a foundation of rigorous contract oversight and quality assurance. The effort aligns with a key aspect of DCMA’s mission. In an era where global events demand rapid industrial base expansion, Grimes said the facility is a critical asset.



This new plant will more than double the company’s output to 80,000 MACS containers per month, directly addressing the urgent need for critical ammunition. As Reim noted during the ceremony, “Victory on the battlefield often hinges on the small things,” and for decades, the partnership between the Army, DCMA, and the contractor has ensured those “small things” are never a point of failure.



The expansion supports the Army’s multi-year, $98 million contract, and its success hinges on DCMA’s steadfast administration. DCMA’s role extends beyond overseeing new production as agency personnel will support the product throughout its life cycle. This includes the contractor’s important designation as a “return site” where the company’s employees can store, de-militarize, and prepare containers for reuse onsite. DCMA’s oversight ensures that every stage—from initial fabrication to end-of-life processing—is conducted efficiently, securely, and to the government’s best value.



“Ultimately, DCMA’s most vital contribution is the guarantee of unwavering quality,” said Grimes. “An artillery shell’s journey is perilous, and its packaging is essential for its safe delivery and use. Our quality assurance personnel are embedded in the process, serving as the government’s guarantee that every new container meets the Army’s uncompromising standards. This hands-on assurance, applied to a partner with a long history of excellence, is what transforms a manufacturing line into a source of battlefield overmatch.”



Grimes emphasized the importance of DCMA personnel working well with its military customers and its industrial base counterparts to support America’s warfighters.



“The Scottsburg facility is a powerful testament to what a successful, long-term partnership between the Department of War, private industry, and DCMA can achieve,” she said. “It is a model for the future of the arsenal of freedom. While the Army defines the need and a historic industrial partner provides the innovation, DCMA delivers the certainty, which is ensuring this vital collaboration continues to support our warfighters with excellence, from production to reuse.”