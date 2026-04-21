My DCMA: Luz Pacheco, administrative contracting officer Your browser does not support the audio element.

FULLERTON, Calif. –My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and dedicated workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Luz Pacheco shares her story.



My name is Luz Pacheco, and this is "My DCMA."



I am assigned to the DCMA Radars and Sensors contracting office as an administrative contracting officer, or ACO. I oversee the administration of approximately 450 contracts valued at over $4.7 billon and support the Air Force, Navy and Army.



A key aspect of my responsibilities involves ensuring contractor compliance with contractual requirements and regulations such as the federal acquisition regulation, defense federal acquisition regulation supplement and cost accounting standards.



Additionally, I coordinate and integrate contract administration efforts across multidisciplinary teams, working closely with contract administrators, quality assurance specialists, property administrators, industrial specialists and engineers. This collaborative approach ensures effective system surveillance, government property oversight, schedule adherence and overall program integration to ensure mission support.



I began my professional career at DCMA in 2004 and have proudly served as part of the team for more than 21 years. Over the course of my career, I have had the opportunity to grow alongside the organization, supporting a wide range of defense programs and mission partners and contributing to the agency’s vital role in supporting the warfighter. It has been both an honor and a privilege. My career with DCMA began through the Student Career Experience Program, or SCEP, while I was completing my undergraduate degree. SCEP was the predecessor to the Office of Personnel Management’s current internship program. From the very beginning, DCMA felt like a place where I could grow professionally while contributing to something larger than myself.



After graduation, I transitioned to another professional development program, the agency’s Keystone Program. I chose the contracting track, which provided invaluable hands-on experience and professional development. I had the opportunity to attend meetings and program management reviews alongside my ACO, gaining early exposure to high-level program execution and strategic decision-making. I often found myself reflecting on how meaningful it was to be part of work that directly supports our nation’s defense – opportunities I may not have experienced elsewhere.



One of the most rewarding aspects of working at our Fullerton location has been supporting the Joint Precision Approach and Landing System, which is an Acquisition Category 1D program. ACAT 1D means these programs are so important that they are generally tracked very closely by war department acquisition executives who have milestone decision authority, unless delegated.



I stepped into the ACO role for the JPALS program shortly after contract award, which provided a unique opportunity to support it across its entire lifecycle – from engineering development model through production. The experience of seeing the program evolve has been both professionally rewarding and impactful.



Equally important is the strength of our program support team. The PST has been recognized multiple times by Naval Air Systems Command’s Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office for the excellent support we provide, demonstrating technical expertise and a commitment to mission success. This recognition reflects the dedication and teamwork that define not just our Fullerton office but DCMA as a whole.



DCMA has consistently entrusted me with challenging assignments that have strengthened my expertise and reinforced my sense of purpose. That trust has made me feel both valued and appreciated as a member of the team. I also take great satisfaction in resolving complex contracting issues and delivering practical, compliant solutions that support our customers and mission partners.



I believe the mission of DCMA is truly indispensable to America’s warfighters. Every member of our agency plays a vital role in ensuring that the equipment, systems, and services our military depends on are delivered on time, on cost, and in full compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. We, at DCMA, provide that assurance that enables our warfighters to execute their missions with confidence.



My goal is to continue excelling in my role as an ACO. I take great pride in the responsibility entrusted to me and find genuine fulfillment in mastering the complexities of contract administration. I am committed to sharpening my technical proficiency and remaining a trusted resource for both customers and contractors.



One thing that is unique about me is my genuine passion for teaching and mentoring. As an ACO, I value the opportunity to develop our contract administrators and help them build both technical competence and professional confidence.



I enjoy walking through complex contracting scenarios with our contract administrators, demonstrating best practices in DCMA policy and practical problem-solving techniques. Whether it involves interpreting regulatory requirements, navigating post-award challenges or strengthening analytical skills, I find fulfillment in equipping others with the tools they need to succeed. Seeing them grow, take ownership and confidently execute their responsibilities is one of the most rewarding aspects of my career.



When I am not at work, I enjoy so many hobbies that it is difficult to narrow them down. Among my favorites, however, are gardening, hiking, bird watching and spending time with my family.