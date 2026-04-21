From Dust to Squared Away - OCS IV Your browser does not support the audio element.

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. — From minor scratches to small holes in walls, barracks conditions can vary across the Marine Corps or in any living space for that matter. For Marines, addressing these issues helps create a sense of pride and ownership in their living environment.



For U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Jesus F. Sanchez, an administrative specialist with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations West, that journey has been shaped by his attention to detail, mentoring fellow Marines and prioritizing their safety while supporting Operation Clean Sweep IV.



Sanchez and Sgt. Maj. Carlos Ruiz, the 20th Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps, have a similar mindset on what the standard living conditions should be. Common issues Marines experience ranges from structural deficiencies, such as holes in walls, and cleanliness concerns to basic maintenance issues like nonfunctioning lighting or leaky faucets.



“...they deserve it,” Ruiz said at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space conference in National Harbor, Maryland. “Because they’re the ones, as the commandant (of the Marine Corps) says, they will be the ones doing the fighting and the dying.”



Efforts to improve barracks conditions are not only about infrastructure, but about the Marines who live in them, ensuring they have functional spaces that support their well-being; a place they can take pride in.



“Out of all the jobs I’ve worked, this is definitely the most rewarding,” Sanchez said, reflecting on his assistance through Operation Clean Sweep IV. His words carried a quiet confidence, built from long hours of work and the satisfaction of contributing to a larger mission.



In a setting where his unit needed someone to teach others how to operate a forklift, Sanchez said with enthusiasm, “I raised my hand.”



While referencing his hometown of El Paso, Texas, Sanchez said he worked in a warehouse for three years, where he got certified as a forklift operator, gaining hands-on experience before joining the Marine Corps.



Sanchez quickly stepped into the role, applying his prior warehouse experience to mentor others within his unit, ensuring they understood not only how to safely operate the equipment, but also why safety procedures are critical to the mission.



His work ethic, attention to detail and teaching ability were demonstrated when he taught his fellow Marines how to properly inspect and use the forklift lever. He made sure each Marine had the proper protective equipment like hard hats and safety goggles before they operated the forklift.



Sanchez said he focuses on asking questions and ensuring Marines understand why tasks are done a certain way, emphasizing that this approach helps build confidence, reinforce attention to detail and ensure procedures are carried out both safely and effectively.



“Sometimes the barracks [rooms] are hit or miss,” he said, acknowledging the reality of the situation. “You either get a good room, or you don’t.”



With a must-fix mentality, Sanchez noticed discrepancies in his room and took the initiative to make it a better living space for him and his roommate.



“My roommate just arrived in the fleet straight out of high school, and he would ask questions like, ‘Why are you setting up the mesh and the putty?’” Answering his roommate and explaining how to fix a hole in their drywall, he said, “Adding the mesh and putty provides an extra layer of safety and helps ensure the work holds.”



From having discrepancies in his room to helping improve barracks rooms across his unit, these accomplishments are attributed to Sanchez’s willingness to step forward when needed and apply his personal skills. Showing meaningful change often comes from Marines taking initiative, regardless of billet or rank.