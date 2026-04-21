EOD Marines Conduct Technology Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Hawaii

MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII — Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Marines with 3rd Littoral Logistics Battalion (LLB), 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment (MLR), 3rd Marine Division, conducted an EOD technological demonstration at Marine Corps Base Hawai’i (MCBH), March 13, 2026. MCBH invited Naval Information Warfare Center engineers, scientists from the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense, and private industry to this event. Showcasing the Marine Corps’ innovative technologies and how to successfully integrate them into future missions.



U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Kenneth FuQua, an EOD technician with 3rd LLB, spearheaded the operation stating, “Explosive Ordnance Disposal at MCBH has spent the last few years not only exploring emergent technologies but also developing our own for the benefit of the EOD community and the force at large.”



Marines evaluated a manufactured drone system called a Rapid Aerial Counter Kinetic Orbiting Ordnance Neutralizer (RACKOON) which can harvest electronics from other drones to increase longevity and lower cost of production and maintenance. RACKOON can also carry a larger payload for longer distances than any other current additively manufactured, also known as 3-D printed Unmanned Aerial System platform. Benefits of this drone include being equipped with offensive, defensive and intelligence gathering capabilities which assist in decision making and operational effectiveness.



Another innovative part of the demonstration was the production and application of 3D-printed shapes used for various types of demolition charges designed to safely handle explosives. These shapes were locally designed and produced by the EOD teams with the capability of penetrating steel and concrete structures. FuQua said, “The beauty of advanced manufacturing is the ability to produce what you need, when you need it. A section equipped with 3D printers and an internet connection can receive a template from thousands of miles away and begin fabrication immediately.”



The demonstration introduced additively manufactured products made from a mix of natural and synthetic parts, while showing strong durability in the field. Utilizing readily available biomaterials can promote a sustainable, cost-effective approach to reinforce protective structures and enhance resilience with environmentally conscious solutions. FuQua emphasized the importance of developing and testing capabilities at the tactical level, where Marines can rapidly adapt to operational needs.



These products were tested during severe weather conditions, providing an opportunity to evaluate system performance outside of controlled environments. “It was the worst storm to impact Hawai\`i in 20 years…” FuQua said. Despite the harsh conditions, Marines continued operations and incorporated feedback from observers and partners throughout the event. By developing and testing at the tactical level, EOD teams can make immediate adjustments to address issues as they emerge. Following the demonstration, data collected will be analyzed and shared to support continued refinement and future employment of the technologies.



Feedback is beneficial during these innovative demonstrations because it can either reinforce decisions that have already been made, or they can lead to new paths towards success. FuQua highlighted that innovation often originates at the small-unit level, where Marines closest to the problem can develop effective solutions. He added that advanced manufacturing supports distributed operations, particularly in remote or austere environments. In cases like these, innovations must come from the bottom up, rather than solely from the top down; it can make a bigger impact on development with lower enlisted personnel speaking up with their new ideas.



Working with new technology offers a glimpse of what is possible now and ignites hope and motivation for what can be achieved in the future. FuQua said, “We continue to refine the technologies and make something that the end user will not only want to use but will trust with their life if necessary.” Training events such as this contribute to readiness by increasing confidence and encouraging problem-solving at the lowest levels.



The demonstration underscored how Marines are driving innovation from the ground up, turning ideas into practical tools for the mission at hand. By working alongside engineers and industry partners, EOD Marines at MCBH continue to shape capabilities that are both effective and reliable in real-world conditions. As development continues, these efforts will ensure Marines remain equipped with the tools, training and confidence needed to operate effectively across the full range of military operations, reinforcing their ability to adapt, respond and succeed in any environment, at any time.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2026 Date Posted: 04.24.2026 18:03 Story ID: 563573 Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EOD Marines Conduct Technology Demonstration at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, by LCpl Melissa Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.