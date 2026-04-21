New Jersey Air National Guard Airman receives Bronze Star medal during ceremony at the 177th Fighter Wing

Photo By Senior Airman Connor Taggart | From right, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Zingrone, 177th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants (POL) fuels management flight chief, receives a Bronze Star medal from Col. Matthew Vanderschuere, 177th Fighter Wing Mission Support Group commander, during a presentation ceremony for Zingrone at the 177th POL facility, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey, April 17, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Connor Taggart) see less | View Image Page

ATLANTIC CITY AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NJ, — U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Charles Zingrone, 177th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron Petroleum, Oils and Lubricants fuels management flight chief, received a Bronze Star Medal during a ceremony at the Atlantic City Air National Guard Base, New Jersey, April 17, 2026.

The Bronze Star Medal is awarded to United States service members who distinguish themselves by heroic and meritorious achievement or service in a combat zone.

“When you hear the events that transpired during Master Sergeant Zingrone’s deployment, it drives home the gravity of the decoration, and you realize it isn’t just for a job well done,” said Lt. Col. Justin Krowicki, commander of the 177th Fighter Wing Logistics Readiness Squadron. “This is a decoration for decisive action under pressure, where the outcome mattered and this Airman stepped up to the challenge.”

Zingrone was deployed as a section chief, Fuels Information Service Center, 379th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, while engaged in military operations involving conflict with an opposing foreign force from 14 April 2025 to 16 October 2025.

“We were all focused on the mission,” said Zingrone. “We depended on each other. Everyone knew each other's role, and we operated seamlessly as a cohesive team. To me, it meant a lot that everything paid off at the end, from the months of preparation.”

During this period, Zingrone directed one of Central Command’s busiest Fuels Flights, managing operations for delivery of approximately 84 million gallons of fuel, servicing more than 1,700 aircraft in support of five U.S. Central Command operations and aiding elimination of approx. 600 targets during Operation “ROUGH RIDER.” Zingrone identified critical fuel shortages threatening installation air defense artillery system readiness. His actions under risk were critical as he traversed through 12 target zones to deliver approximately 2,800 gallons of fuel, fueling depleted surface-to-air defenses, enabling successful Patriot battery intercepts of 13 missiles and safeguarding 94 Army operators.

“They depended on me, so I was just mission oriented,” said Zingrone. “I understood the risks, but I was solely focused on getting that lifeblood to those Patriot operators so they could successfully engage.”

As he entered staging areas, incoming missiles detonated directly overhead with debris landing within 100 meters. While operating under Alarm Black conditions, he led a team of 19-members back on Al Udeid, preparing them to execute fueling operations for continuous combat fighter aircraft for offensive strikes within hours of the largest Patriot theater ballistic missile response on United States forces in history.

“From a leadership perspective, that kind of action sets the tone for the entire unit,” said Krowicki. “Junior Airmen hear about Master Sgt. Zingrone’s actions and understand what right looks like under pressure. His peers respect it because they understand what it takes to rise to that level of action. Frankly it reflects well on the entire wing, that the 177th Fighter Wing developed someone like him, that when the moment arose he stepped up to put others and the mission first before his own safety.”

While in theater, as a by-name request, Zingrone briefed then Army Gen. Michael “Erik” Kurilla, United States Central Command commander, and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, on fuels missions, culminating in him being coined by both senior leaders.

“I think from now on, the importance of POL is at the forefront,” said Zingrone. “We are the lifeblood of the war machine and I think it's noticed now, and I hope that that puts our career field more on the map of importance.”