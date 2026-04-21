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    Soldier awarded Soldier’s Medal for rescuing woman from Danube River

    Soldier awarded Soldier’s Medal for rescuing woman from Danube River in Germany

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment...... read more read more

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.24.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Soldier awarded Soldier’s Medal for rescuing woman from Danube River
    GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel T. Beltran, assigned to the 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, received the Soldier’s Medal April 24, 2026, at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr Training Area, for rescuing a drowning woman from the Danube River.

    The Soldier’s Medal is the Army’s highest award for heroism not involving conflict with an enemy.

    Beltran earned the award for his actions Sept. 12, 2024, when he entered the fast-moving Danube River near Ingolstadt, Bavaria, about 70 miles south of Grafenwoehr, without safety equipment during a training event.

    Soldiers observed a 79-year-old woman floating face down in the water, unresponsive and drifting with the current.

    The river, affected by recent flooding, was moving rapidly in cold conditions, with water temperatures estimated between 50 and 60 degrees.

    Beltran said the urgency left little time to act.

    “In my mind, it was now or never,” he said. “If I hadn’t jumped in at that exact moment, the current would have carried her farther downstream.”

    After receiving approval, Beltran entered the water, swam against the current and brought the woman back to shore.

    Once ashore, Beltran directed CPR as other Soldiers assisted, rotating chest compressions while he managed the woman’s airway. She expelled water and began breathing before medics arrived.

    Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, said the award reflects the Army’s values.

    “It’s that combination of personal courage and selfless service, risking oneself to save another and make a difference,” Lalor said.

    Beltran said he did not expect recognition for his actions.

    “It was more my duty to try to help somebody when the opportunity was there,” he said.

    He credited his fellow Soldiers for the rescue.

    “It wasn’t just me,” Beltran said. “It was a group effort.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 15:48
    Story ID: 563559
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Soldier awarded Soldier’s Medal for rescuing woman from Danube River, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Soldier awarded Soldier’s Medal for rescuing woman from Danube River in Germany
    Soldier awarded Soldier’s Medal for rescuing woman from Danube River in Germany

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    21st TSC
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