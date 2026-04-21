Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, senior enlisted advisor of the 21st TSC, Sgt. Daniel T. Beltran, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 7th Engineer Brigade, and German military leaders pose for a photo following a Soldier’s Medal ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, April 24, 2026. The ceremony recognized Beltran for rescuing a drowning woman from the Danube River in September 2024 and highlighted the partnership between U.S. forces and their German counterparts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon) see less | View Image Page

Soldier awarded Soldier’s Medal for rescuing woman from Danube River Your browser does not support the audio element.

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel T. Beltran, assigned to the 809th Multi-Role Bridge Company, received the Soldier’s Medal April 24, 2026, at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr Training Area, for rescuing a drowning woman from the Danube River.



The Soldier’s Medal is the Army’s highest award for heroism not involving conflict with an enemy.



Beltran earned the award for his actions Sept. 12, 2024, when he entered the fast-moving Danube River near Ingolstadt, Bavaria, about 70 miles south of Grafenwoehr, without safety equipment during a training event.



Soldiers observed a 79-year-old woman floating face down in the water, unresponsive and drifting with the current.



The river, affected by recent flooding, was moving rapidly in cold conditions, with water temperatures estimated between 50 and 60 degrees.



Beltran said the urgency left little time to act.



“In my mind, it was now or never,” he said. “If I hadn’t jumped in at that exact moment, the current would have carried her farther downstream.”



After receiving approval, Beltran entered the water, swam against the current and brought the woman back to shore.



Once ashore, Beltran directed CPR as other Soldiers assisted, rotating chest compressions while he managed the woman’s airway. She expelled water and began breathing before medics arrived.



Maj. Gen. Michael B. Lalor, commanding general of the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, said the award reflects the Army’s values.



“It’s that combination of personal courage and selfless service, risking oneself to save another and make a difference,” Lalor said.



Beltran said he did not expect recognition for his actions.



“It was more my duty to try to help somebody when the opportunity was there,” he said.



He credited his fellow Soldiers for the rescue.



“It wasn’t just me,” Beltran said. “It was a group effort.”