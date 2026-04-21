Fort McCoy holds April 2026 session of Installation Real Property Planning Board; latest project news, more discussed

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy team members participate in the first session of the Installation Real...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy team members participate in the first session of the Installation Real Property Planning Board on April 9, 2026, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The board meeting has several purposes, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. These purposes include monitoring the development of the installation’s master plan components, integrating needs of all installation tenants into the plan, ensuring the Installation Design Guide is adhered to, and monitoring surrounding community activities and integrating those activities into installation plans. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy held a session of its Real Property Planning Board for 2026 on April 9 in building 905 at the installation to meet requirements as shown in Army Regulation 210-20, Real Property Master Planning.



Dozens of Fort McCoy workforce members from agencies across the installation supported the board meeting that has several purposes, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). These purposes include monitoring the development of the installation’s master plan components, integrating needs of all installation tenants into the plan, ensuring the Installation Design Guide is adhered to, and monitoring surrounding community activities and integrating those activities into installation plans.



Fort McCoy DPW Director Liane Haun led the board meeting, discussing the mission of the installation, real property statistics, and more.



Haun showed during the briefing that with post building statistics, Fort McCoy has had limited permanent construction completed since it was originally constructed in the 1940s.



“Fort McCoy has been around since 1909, but the majority of our buildings were built in the 1940s,” Haun said.“Right here … the building we’re sitting in was built around the 1940s as well. … We are surpassing 80 years plus right now with these buildings. They’re in great shape, and as long as we continue to take care of them long to the future, they’ll last us.They used to be called temporary buildings.If they’ve been renovated, we would require them to be semi-permanent buildings.”





As of April 1, Fort McCoy has 621 permanent buildings with 3,543,694 square feet of space, and 785 semi-permanent buildings with 3,658,631 square feet of space, for a total of 1,406 buildings, Haun stated.



Haun said 220 buildings are off-line (for future mission use), and all need major renovation. Also, 838 buildings have been demolished since 1942.



Haun also discussed current military construction taking place at Fort McCoy. She discussed work on the Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters, a pair of bridge projects, and other ongoing work on post.





The discussion also included a project near the 200 block where a new, large parking area is being constructed to support the Wisconsin National Guard’s Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site (MATES).



“The parking lot that MATES has right now is in direct conflict with the surface danger zone for Range 29,” Haun said.



Haun said the old MATES equipment parking area will be restored to a natural area.



And at Tactical Training Base Liberty on North Post, an ongoing project is being completed for the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services.



“We're doing some projects out … at Liberty for DES,” Haun said. “DES used to do a lot of their fire training down in (South Post), … So now we’re going to construct a new burn tower out there. We’re also doing a storage building out there and we’re looking at more ways that we can expand some training for both DES and Soldiers.”



The DPW leader also discussed military construction to construct new guard booths, currently at the Main Gate as well as other gate areas on post. She also discussed plans to complete work on the air traffic control tower and airport areas, the ongoing officer’s quarters and barracks projects, and more.



The meeting also included more discussion about all of the major military construction projects, more information about possible future plans for shaping the installation cantonment area, space requests, and also project programming.



Haun also said the DPW team is always looking for feedback as they and the installation community pushes to the future to improve the Installation Master Plan as well as managing real property.



“We want to hear from you guys,” Haun said. “We want to know what’s happening out in your world.”



Future meetings of the board will be determined at a later date. Haun also thanked everyone for participating and supporting their efforts.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”