San Angelo Hosts Military Appreciation Night

Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, speaks at the annual Military Appreciation Night at the Foster Communications Coliseum, San Angelo, Texas, April 15, 2026. Partnerships like this strengthen the bond between Goodfellow and the city of San Angelo, promoting trust, cooperation, and a shared commitment to success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota) see less | View Image Page

The San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Association invited Goodfellow Air Force Base military personnel to participate in the annual Military Appreciation Night at the Foster Communications Coliseum, San Angelo, Texas, April 15.

Military Appreciation Night is a one-day event within a two-week rodeo, dedicated to active-duty service members, retirees, and other military personnel serving in any branch of the armed forces.

The evening commenced with Col. Matthew Norton, 17th Training Wing commander, delivering welcoming remarks to the public, expressing gratitude for their continued support of military members. Capt. Krzysztof Bytomski, 17th Training Wing chaplain, started the rodeo with an invocation for our service members and their sacrifice to ensure our country’s security. A rendition of “God Bless America” by U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Mousely followed. Service members from every branch carried in the flag before the national anthem, performed by a U.S. Army Sgt. Rashad Pitts. Col. Norton participated in the passing of the rope during the Breakaway Roping, a variation of calf roping, a San Angelo Military Appreciation Night tradition.

Partnerships like these strengthen the relationship between Goodfellow AFB, military personnel, and the San Angelo community by encouraging collaboration, trust and dedication to our nation's defenders.