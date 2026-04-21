Photo By Staff Sgt. Deanna Muir | Air Commandos, friends and families gather for a ceremony honoring the 46th anniversary of Operation Eagle Claw at Hurlburt Field, Florida, April 24, 2026. The ceremony honors the U.S. service members who sacrificed their lives attempting to free the 52 hostages captured in Iran in 1980 during Operation Eagle Claw. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Deanna Muir) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Deanna Muir | Air Commandos, friends and families gather for a ceremony honoring the 46th...... read more read more

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – The desert sand at Desert One, the Iranian staging area for Operation Eagle Claw, has long since settled, but the echoes of the tragic mission that took place there 46 years ago remain.

Operation Eagle Claw, an intricate, high-stakes mission to rescue 52 Americans held hostage in Tehran, ended in tragedy when two aircraft collided, killing eight U.S. service members, including five Air Commandos from the 1st Special Operations Wing.

Today, Air Commandos, Operation Eagle Claw veterans and their families gathered at Hurlburt Field’s Memorial Air Park to honor the courage and sacrifice of those lost and commemorate the mission that paved the way for special operations.

“From that tragic night emerged the most lethal special operations force the world has known,” said retired Col. Bill Robb, an Operation Eagle Claw crew member. “Eagle Claw directly led to greater combat capability across the spectrum.”

Although the mission failed, lessons learned in its aftermath led to changes across the joint force and, ultimately, the creation of U.S. Special Operations Command and Air Force Special Operations Command.

“It was indeed a failure, but it was not a failure of those who tried,” Robb said. “It was a failure of being unprepared because of national policy. We must continue to sharpen the tip of the spear, and we must never let down our guard.”

Mitchell noted that, as a community, Air Commandos rely on and fall back on those lessons through all levels of training and operations, including recent events that hold a familiar feel to Operation Eagle Claw.

“Every day, we train and execute at our highest level to prepare as best as we can for what our nation will call upon us to do,” said Lt. Col. Walter Mitchell, the 8th Special Operations Squadron commander. “We operate with the understanding of finding a way to ‘yes’ and ending in mission success, no matter the cost. The lapses and overall failure of this operation is a daily reminder to try our best to never fail again and to always…’have the guts to try’.”

Walking into the 8th SOS, the Operation Eagle Claw memorial is one of the first things that can be seen - a daily reminder to Air Commandos the cost of the mission and the responsibility they carry forward.

“Most everyone is aware that our checklists and regulations are written in blood, sweat, and tears,” Mitchell said. “The onus is on us as a community to train the hardest, know the most, and minimize the likelihood of something like Operation Eagle Claw from ever happening again.”

As Air Commandos gather to remember the fallen, Robb hopes one thing is remembered about those that perished that night.

“They were superior aviators, brothers, excellent men,” he said. “Professionals that made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and I am so proud to have served with the warriors of Operation Eagle Claw.”