Navy Shore Enterprise Announces 2025 Sailor of the Year

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Janweb Lagazo | WASHINGTON – Regional Command Master Chiefs pose with the 2025 Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year finalists at the Washington Navy Yard, April 24, 2026. The finalists are (from second left) Master-at-Arms 1st Class Emma Murray, Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Frank Lorenzo Ayala, Master-at-Arms 1st Class Anthony Revak, and Navy Counselor 1st Class Frederick Salazar. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Janweb B. Lagazo) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON D.C. (April 24, 2026) – Spanning 70 installations worldwide, the Navy’s Shore Enterprise serves as the critical launchpad for global fleet operations, and today, it recognized its premier enlisted leader.

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) announced Navy Counselor 1st Class Frederick L. Salazar, representing Naval District Washington as the 2025 Shore Enterprise Sailor of the Year. Emerging from a fiercely competitive field of elite performers, Salazar presents the absolute pinnacle of dedication, operational readiness, and leadership across the Navy’s foundational force.

“The Shore Enterprise is the warfighting platform from which the fleet projects power,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Installations Command. “The leaders we recognize today are the engine of that platform. They ensure our forces are ready, our families are supported, and our installations are resilient. NC1 Salazar’s dedication exemplifies the excellence required to maintain our strategic edge.”

Salazar was lauded for his work as the regional career counselor, overseeing the career development of over 1,000 Sailors across seven commands and establishing a first-of-its-kind testing center at Naval Air Station Patuxent River to provide critical educational opportunities for service members. As the 2025 Sailor of the Year, he will be meritoriously promoted to the rank of chief petty officer.

“There are many people who helped me get here. My wife, daughter, and son have been my support since day one,” Salazar said. “But this recognition also belongs to my mentors and the junior Sailors who pushed me to be better every single day. Now the real work starts. This is where I move forward, take the lessons I’ve learned, and pay it forward to develop the next generation of Navy leaders.”

The prestigious award is the culmination of a rigorous, enterprise-wide selection process that identifies the top performer from four exceptional regional finalists, each of whom demonstrated extraordinary impact within their respective areas of responsibility.

The highly competitive field of finalists included: · Air Traffic Controller 1st Class Frank Lorenzo Ayala: Representing Navy Region Southeast, Ayala was recognized for his critical role as a facility watch supervisor at Naval Station Mayport, where he oversaw more than 24,800 safe flight operations. He also served as an instrumental coordinator for the 2025 Mayport Air Show, hosting over 300,000 attendees. · Master-at-Arms 1st Class Emma L. Murray: Representing Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, Murray served as the sole Military Working Dog (MWD) kennel master for the U.S. Africa Command area of responsibility. She expertly directed 20 MWD teams, ensuring the flawless execution of over 7,000 hours of explosive detection to safeguard more than 5,300 personnel and critical infrastructure. · Master-at-Arms 1st Class Anthony W. D. Revak: Representing Navy Region Japan, Revak distinguished himself as the physical security officer for Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa. Revak was vital in overhauling the command’s physical security program to achieve a 95 percent compliance score on a major assessment, while also revamping the command’s fitness program to dramatically improve Sailor readiness.

CNIC Force Master Chief FORCM Andre Brown praised the character and competence of the finalists. He noted that reaching this level demonstrates uncompromising standards and a deep dedication to mentorship, calling the finalists the leaders who will actively shape the future of the Navy.

“Being recognized at this level means these Sailors standard-bearer for the entire enlisted force,” said Brown. “Every one of these finalists embodies our core values through their unrelenting dedication to the mission and, more importantly, to the development of their Sailors. They are exactly the kind of leaders we need shaping the future of our Navy.”

Commander, Navy Installations Command is responsible for worldwide U.S. Navy Shore installation management, designing and developing integrated solutions for sustainment and development of Navy shore infrastructure as well as quality of life programs. CNIC oversees 10 Navy regions, 70 installations, and more than 48,600 employees who are focused on warfighting and manning, training and equipping the Shore to fight and win. Navy installations are warfighting platforms essential to every fleet operation.