SURFLANT Names Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. (April, 16 2026) – Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic (SURFLANT) named the command's Fiscal Year 2025 Sea and Shore Sailors of the Year (SOY) during a ceremony held at the Brashear Conference Center on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia, April 16, 2026.

Damage Controlman First Class Marissa L. Macaluso was named SURFLANT's FY-25 Shore SOY and Machinery Repairman First Class Kyle L. Byrd was selected as Sea SOY.

"The hard work each nominee has displayed at sea, ashore, and within our communities reinforces the mission, leadership, and family foundation that make our Navy the most lethal force in the world,” said Rear Adm. Joe Cahill, commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. “Petty Officers Macaluso and Byrd didn’t just maintain the standard; they defined it for everyone around them, and that is exactly the kind of warfighting mindset the fleet demands."

Macaluso, a native of Tampa, Florida, is assigned to Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Atlantic where she serves as the N45 Divisional Leading Chief Petty Officer. There, she is responsible for overseeing damage control training and readiness for more than 24 warships, where her technical expertise and leadership continue to be invaluable to the naval surface force.

"Sometimes junior Sailors who are eager to learn more remind me of my younger self, and their drive and determination push me to grow and become a better leader," said Macaluso. “They make me passionate about why I do what I do. I’m just very grateful for them and for this experience."

Byrd, a native of Puyallup, Washington, is assigned to USS Mitscher (DDG 57) where he serves as the Repair Division Leading Chief Petty Officer and First Class Petty Officer Association President. On board Mitscher, Byrd earned his second Engineering Officer of the Watch Letter and Engineering Duty Officer qualification.

"I am beyond honored to be recognized and represent USS Mitscher, DESRON 2, and SURFLANT. It’s definitely a once in a lifetime opportunity that I am extremely grateful for,” said Byrd. “I wouldn't be here without the support of my mentors, mentees, and junior Sailors. This award is just as much theirs as it is mine, and this team is the reason why I continue to enjoy what I do each and every day."

Finalists participated in a series of events throughout the week including group physical training, a mentorship lunch, and a board conducted by master chief petty officers. The week also featured a flight aboard an MV-22 Osprey, a tour of USS Arlington (LPD 24), and a tour of the Cape Henry Lighthouse before concluding with the final announcement dinner.

“The Sailors we are honoring today are the heart of our force. They’re professionals who stand the watch with unparalleled skill and unwavering dedication,” said Force Master Chief Jay Westmoreland, Naval Surface Force Atlantic. "Petty Officers Byrd and Macaluso represent the very best of what it means to be a part of the United States Navy, embodying the character, leadership, and commitment that ensures our nation’s superiority at sea. We are so proud of their achievements."

The SOY program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the Navy. When the program began, only the Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors were recognized. Within 10 years, the SOY program was expanded to include the shore establishment and Navy Reserve.

COMNAVSURFLANT mans, trains and equips assigned surface forces and shore activities, ensuring a capable force for conducting prompt and sustained operations in support of United States national interests. The SURFLANT force is composed of 70 ships and 31 shore commands.

For more news from Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/surflant/.