USS Dwight D. Eisenhower completes Planned Incremental Availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard Your browser does not support the audio element.

USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) has completed sea trials, marking the successful early completion of its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA) at Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY).



A PIA is a scheduled period for an aircraft carrier to undergo extensive maintenance, repairs and modernization to meet future operational demands, spanning a wide array of overhauls and inspections. Regularly scheduled maintenance maximizes the lifespan of Navy warships and ensures mission readiness.



“Mighty IKE” becomes NNSY’s second timely carrier delivery back to the fleet following USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) completing its PIA in November 2024.



“The primary drivers behind IKE’s successful availability are the NNSY, Ship’s Force, and contractor teams who ensure the ship is materially ready to fight,” said Project Superintendent, Cmdr. Jason Downs. “The entirety of the project team mustered more than 4,000 people daily, all with one common vision--deliver IKE, fully mission capable, back to the fleet before our commitment date. The highly skilled tradespeople and sharp engineering acumen are the heroes in the IKE FY25 PIA story.”



The project team proved resourceful in accomplishing work pier side while NNSY’s carrier dry dock continued its multiyear renovation as part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. NNSY firsts during this availability included installing a main seawater valve for a waterborne carrier, as well as performing nozzle block inspections of main engine high pressure turbines to scope repair to similar components in the fleet. For the first time at any of the nation’s four public shipyards, underwater carrier shafting inspections were performed to help gauge future dry dock work on IKE. “Lastly, we executed first-time catapult trough non-destructive test inspections and structural repairs, efforts that were pivotal to extending the life of this significant aircraft launch system,” added Downs.



During the PIA, the project team worked to prioritize new work and effectively manage workload with available workforce capacity, efforts that contributed to a timely delivery. By aligning resources with readiness priorities, more ships and submarines are available as needed for fleet tasking. “This team thoughtfully budgeted workload and workforce to execute more than 25,000 resource days of new work,” said Downs. “This team also meticulously managed to execute the required new work under budget, saving 2,000 resource days.”



“IKE represents the SECOND consecutive early finish of an aircraft carrier availability at Norfolk Naval Shipyard. Our NNSY project teams are now setting the corporate standard for aircraft carrier maintenance,” said Shipyard Commander Rear Admiral Kavon Hakimzadeh. “Thank you to everyone who drove to focus and finish this significant availability, meeting our commitment and enabling IKE to continue supporting our national defense.”



“Based on the current global security landscape, IKE’s early delivery is a critical national security imperative,” said Downs. “An aircraft carrier is one of the most powerful instruments of national will, and having one delayed in the shipyard creates a significant strategic gap at a time when US military presence is in high demand across multiple theaters.”



A Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, Dwight D. Eisenhower serves as flagship for Carrier Strike Group 2. As one of the largest, most historic and multifaceted shipyards in the nation, Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s mission is to repair, modernize and inactivate Navy warships and training platforms to maximize readiness and availability for fleet tasking.