Norwegian Military Challenge Draws Enthusiastic Crowds in Minnesota

Photo By Anthony Housey | The Association of the United States Army - AUSA National, 34th Red Bull Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | The Association of the United States Army - AUSA National, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, Division Artillery and University of Minnesota Twin Cities ROTC hosted the 2026 Norwegian Foot March at the Adren Hills Army Training Site (AHATS) in Minnesota April 18, 2026.&#xA;The Norwegian Foot March in Minnesota is an annual, 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) endurance ruck march held at the Arden Hills Army Training Site, sponsored by the Vessey Chapter of the Association of the U.S. Army (AUSA). &#xA;It challenges participants—both military personnel and civilians—to carry a 25-pound rucksack to earn the historic Norwegian Armed Forces Marching Badge known as the "Marsjmerket".&#xA; see less | View Image Page

April 20, 2026 (ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota) – Hundreds of participants gathered at the

General John W. Vessey Jr. Readiness Center, also known as the 34th Infantry Division

Headquarters building, located on the Arden Hills Army Training Site to take part in the

annual Norwegian Foot March.



“We were fortunate to have a great handoff from Maj. Jamieson Barnes from the U of M

ROTC program who was the officer in charge for this event the last of couple years,”

said Capt. Corrine Anderson of the 34th Infantry Division’s Division Artillery

Headquarters. “I had a strong team of over 70 DIVARTY Soldiers who worked long

hours over two days and were absolutely critical to making this event this event

successful,” she added.



On Saturday April 18th during Minnesota’s last breath of cold weather, the annual 30K

Trail Run and 5K Run/Walk took place as service-members, veterans, enlistees, families

and everyone in-between rucked up to test their endurance and earn the Norwegian

Foot March Badge.



The Norwegian Foot March is a military-inspired, physically challenging “hike” with a

pack. It originated in Norway in 1915 and continues to serve as a test of strength and

endurance for military personnel and civilians alike. Participants carry a rucksack

weighing at least 11 kg (24 lbs) while completing a distance of 30 kilometers

(approximately 18.6 miles). The event is designed to simulate the conditions soldiers

might face in the field and for many years, has been the way to earn the ‘Marsjmerket’,

or Norwegian Armed Forces Marching Badge, for those who complete it to standard.



“The Norwegian Foot March is a quiet test of resolve,” said Capt. Anderson, referring to

her time as a former competitor. “Stepping off 18.6 miles loaded down, working against

time, and often against the small voices that suggest stopping, is a deep personal trial

that I’m happy to have accepted.”



Earning the marsjmerket either bronze, silver, or gold, is less about pace alone and

more about endurance, discipline, and the willingness to meet a standard that does not

bend. Originating with the Norwegian Armed Forces, the event has become a shared

challenge across allied militaries, including those who train and serve in Minnesota.



From a cadet’s perspective, like those of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC)

form one of Minnesota’s Universities, the march is a proving ground. It is one thing to

study leadership in a classroom, another to carry it mile after mile. Cadets learn quickly

that preparation matters even the small things. Foot care, pacing, mental focus and the

decision, repeated with each step, to continue. Finishing earns more than a badge; it

builds confidence that will carry into future leadership roles.



After registration and weight checks the participants began their own versions of Pre-

game, stretching and hydrating for the task ahead. Although relatively easy going, the

Arden Hills Army Training Site can hide some mysteriously demanding terrain features.

As the crowd began their trek, into what seemed like a simple hike in the woods, a

steep half-mile winding hill welcomed them. A hill that they had not seen the end of.

What stands out, though, is the line of older veterans and retirees at the start. They

come wearing retired uniforms, dawning deep-rooted versions of current unit patches

and gear worn once in a place that only history books talk about. They are not joining in

to relive the past, but to remain part of it. For them, the march is a reaffirmation of

capability, of identity, and of the enduring bond to service. Their presence seems to

sharpen the purpose of the event for everyone else.



For a Minnesota National Guard Soldier, the march feels familiar but in a fun and

different way. It echoes the demands of field training and mobilization, the seriousness

of military service, but also gives the freedoms of choice, maybe even the same choice

that they followed to enlist. This particular contest of endurance under specific weight,

accountability to a standards, and the expectation to finish as an individual or as part of

a team solidifies the meaningfulness and testament to the Soldier’s commitment.



Under the stewardship of the Association of the United States Army and the General

John Vessey Chapter, the Norwegian Foot March continues to grow in Minnesota.

It is not just as a competition, but as a commitment to challenge resilience, and the quiet

pride of finishing something with a bigger purpose. The sponsoring AUSA chapter is a

longstanding supporter of Soldiers and families in Minnesota. AUSA notes that since

1957, the General Vessey Chapter has worked to support Soldiers and their families

while advancing the interests of America’s Army. Proceeds from the Norwegian Foot

March weekend helped fund efforts like AUSA’s “Troops of Tomorrow” initiative, the

Minnesota VA Food Pantry, and other military-focused programs across the state.