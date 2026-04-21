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    Norwegian Military Challenge Draws Enthusiastic Crowds in Minnesota

    Norwegian Foot March

    Photo By Anthony Housey | The Association of the United States Army - AUSA National, 34th Red Bull Infantry...... read more read more

    MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2026

    Story by Anthony Housey 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    April 20, 2026 (ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota) – Hundreds of participants gathered at the
    General John W. Vessey Jr. Readiness Center, also known as the 34th Infantry Division
    Headquarters building, located on the Arden Hills Army Training Site to take part in the
    annual Norwegian Foot March.

    “We were fortunate to have a great handoff from Maj. Jamieson Barnes from the U of M
    ROTC program who was the officer in charge for this event the last of couple years,”
    said Capt. Corrine Anderson of the 34th Infantry Division’s Division Artillery
    Headquarters. “I had a strong team of over 70 DIVARTY Soldiers who worked long
    hours over two days and were absolutely critical to making this event this event
    successful,” she added.

    On Saturday April 18th during Minnesota’s last breath of cold weather, the annual 30K
    Trail Run and 5K Run/Walk took place as service-members, veterans, enlistees, families
    and everyone in-between rucked up to test their endurance and earn the Norwegian
    Foot March Badge.

    The Norwegian Foot March is a military-inspired, physically challenging “hike” with a
    pack. It originated in Norway in 1915 and continues to serve as a test of strength and
    endurance for military personnel and civilians alike. Participants carry a rucksack
    weighing at least 11 kg (24 lbs) while completing a distance of 30 kilometers
    (approximately 18.6 miles). The event is designed to simulate the conditions soldiers
    might face in the field and for many years, has been the way to earn the ‘Marsjmerket’,
    or Norwegian Armed Forces Marching Badge, for those who complete it to standard.

    “The Norwegian Foot March is a quiet test of resolve,” said Capt. Anderson, referring to
    her time as a former competitor. “Stepping off 18.6 miles loaded down, working against
    time, and often against the small voices that suggest stopping, is a deep personal trial
    that I’m happy to have accepted.”

    Earning the marsjmerket either bronze, silver, or gold, is less about pace alone and
    more about endurance, discipline, and the willingness to meet a standard that does not
    bend. Originating with the Norwegian Armed Forces, the event has become a shared
    challenge across allied militaries, including those who train and serve in Minnesota.

    From a cadet’s perspective, like those of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC)
    form one of Minnesota’s Universities, the march is a proving ground. It is one thing to
    study leadership in a classroom, another to carry it mile after mile. Cadets learn quickly
    that preparation matters even the small things. Foot care, pacing, mental focus and the
    decision, repeated with each step, to continue. Finishing earns more than a badge; it
    builds confidence that will carry into future leadership roles.

    After registration and weight checks the participants began their own versions of Pre-
    game, stretching and hydrating for the task ahead. Although relatively easy going, the
    Arden Hills Army Training Site can hide some mysteriously demanding terrain features.
    As the crowd began their trek, into what seemed like a simple hike in the woods, a
    steep half-mile winding hill welcomed them. A hill that they had not seen the end of.
    What stands out, though, is the line of older veterans and retirees at the start. They
    come wearing retired uniforms, dawning deep-rooted versions of current unit patches
    and gear worn once in a place that only history books talk about. They are not joining in
    to relive the past, but to remain part of it. For them, the march is a reaffirmation of
    capability, of identity, and of the enduring bond to service. Their presence seems to
    sharpen the purpose of the event for everyone else.

    For a Minnesota National Guard Soldier, the march feels familiar but in a fun and
    different way. It echoes the demands of field training and mobilization, the seriousness
    of military service, but also gives the freedoms of choice, maybe even the same choice
    that they followed to enlist. This particular contest of endurance under specific weight,
    accountability to a standards, and the expectation to finish as an individual or as part of
    a team solidifies the meaningfulness and testament to the Soldier’s commitment.

    Under the stewardship of the Association of the United States Army and the General
    John Vessey Chapter, the Norwegian Foot March continues to grow in Minnesota.
    It is not just as a competition, but as a commitment to challenge resilience, and the quiet
    pride of finishing something with a bigger purpose. The sponsoring AUSA chapter is a
    longstanding supporter of Soldiers and families in Minnesota. AUSA notes that since
    1957, the General Vessey Chapter has worked to support Soldiers and their families
    while advancing the interests of America’s Army. Proceeds from the Norwegian Foot
    March weekend helped fund efforts like AUSA’s “Troops of Tomorrow” initiative, the
    Minnesota VA Food Pantry, and other military-focused programs across the state.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.24.2026 13:08
    Story ID: 563530
    Location: MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

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