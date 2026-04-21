Norwegian Military Challenge Draws Enthusiastic Crowds in Minnesota

MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES
04.20.2026
April 20, 2026 (ARDEN HILLS, Minnesota) – Hundreds of participants gathered at the
General John W. Vessey Jr. Readiness Center, also known as the 34th Infantry Division
Headquarters building, located on the Arden Hills Army Training Site to take part in the
annual Norwegian Foot March.
“We were fortunate to have a great handoff from Maj. Jamieson Barnes from the U of M
ROTC program who was the officer in charge for this event the last of couple years,”
said Capt. Corrine Anderson of the 34th Infantry Division’s Division Artillery
Headquarters. “I had a strong team of over 70 DIVARTY Soldiers who worked long
hours over two days and were absolutely critical to making this event this event
successful,” she added.
On Saturday April 18th during Minnesota’s last breath of cold weather, the annual 30K
Trail Run and 5K Run/Walk took place as service-members, veterans, enlistees, families
and everyone in-between rucked up to test their endurance and earn the Norwegian
Foot March Badge.
The Norwegian Foot March is a military-inspired, physically challenging “hike” with a
pack. It originated in Norway in 1915 and continues to serve as a test of strength and
endurance for military personnel and civilians alike. Participants carry a rucksack
weighing at least 11 kg (24 lbs) while completing a distance of 30 kilometers
(approximately 18.6 miles). The event is designed to simulate the conditions soldiers
might face in the field and for many years, has been the way to earn the ‘Marsjmerket’,
or Norwegian Armed Forces Marching Badge, for those who complete it to standard.
“The Norwegian Foot March is a quiet test of resolve,” said Capt. Anderson, referring to
her time as a former competitor. “Stepping off 18.6 miles loaded down, working against
time, and often against the small voices that suggest stopping, is a deep personal trial
that I’m happy to have accepted.”
Earning the marsjmerket either bronze, silver, or gold, is less about pace alone and
more about endurance, discipline, and the willingness to meet a standard that does not
bend. Originating with the Norwegian Armed Forces, the event has become a shared
challenge across allied militaries, including those who train and serve in Minnesota.
From a cadet’s perspective, like those of the Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC)
form one of Minnesota’s Universities, the march is a proving ground. It is one thing to
study leadership in a classroom, another to carry it mile after mile. Cadets learn quickly
that preparation matters even the small things. Foot care, pacing, mental focus and the
decision, repeated with each step, to continue. Finishing earns more than a badge; it
builds confidence that will carry into future leadership roles.
After registration and weight checks the participants began their own versions of Pre-
game, stretching and hydrating for the task ahead. Although relatively easy going, the
Arden Hills Army Training Site can hide some mysteriously demanding terrain features.
As the crowd began their trek, into what seemed like a simple hike in the woods, a
steep half-mile winding hill welcomed them. A hill that they had not seen the end of.
What stands out, though, is the line of older veterans and retirees at the start. They
come wearing retired uniforms, dawning deep-rooted versions of current unit patches
and gear worn once in a place that only history books talk about. They are not joining in
to relive the past, but to remain part of it. For them, the march is a reaffirmation of
capability, of identity, and of the enduring bond to service. Their presence seems to
sharpen the purpose of the event for everyone else.
For a Minnesota National Guard Soldier, the march feels familiar but in a fun and
different way. It echoes the demands of field training and mobilization, the seriousness
of military service, but also gives the freedoms of choice, maybe even the same choice
that they followed to enlist. This particular contest of endurance under specific weight,
accountability to a standards, and the expectation to finish as an individual or as part of
a team solidifies the meaningfulness and testament to the Soldier’s commitment.
Under the stewardship of the Association of the United States Army and the General
John Vessey Chapter, the Norwegian Foot March continues to grow in Minnesota.
It is not just as a competition, but as a commitment to challenge resilience, and the quiet
pride of finishing something with a bigger purpose. The sponsoring AUSA chapter is a
longstanding supporter of Soldiers and families in Minnesota. AUSA notes that since
1957, the General Vessey Chapter has worked to support Soldiers and their families
while advancing the interests of America’s Army. Proceeds from the Norwegian Foot
March weekend helped fund efforts like AUSA’s “Troops of Tomorrow” initiative, the
Minnesota VA Food Pantry, and other military-focused programs across the state.
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.24.2026 13:08
|Story ID:
|563530
|Location:
|MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|21
|Downloads:
|0
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